As we barrel headlong into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, more and more professions are feeling the pressure to onboard Web 3.0 — also known as Web3. Lawyers, long seen as gatekeepers of information, are no exception. For many in the legal profession, however, transitioning to a new era of technology can be daunting. After all, with so much at stake, it’s natural for lawyers to want to cling tightly to what they know best.

