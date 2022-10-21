ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Law Firms Find Balance In Shifting Talent War With Timely Resource Insights

Slowdowns in demand and looming economic uncertainties are driving reports of hiring freezes and stealth layoffs in the Am Law top 50. This and other rumblings of a diminishing legal job market contrast starkly with the all-time high rates of lateral hiring and associate turnover of the past 18 months.
abovethelaw.com

Becoming A Web 3.0 Lawyer

As we barrel headlong into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, more and more professions are feeling the pressure to onboard Web 3.0 — also known as Web3. Lawyers, long seen as gatekeepers of information, are no exception. For many in the legal profession, however, transitioning to a new era of technology can be daunting. After all, with so much at stake, it’s natural for lawyers to want to cling tightly to what they know best.

Comments / 0

Community Policy