Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Related
ESPN’s Barnwell suggests 49ers trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo to gain draft capital
No one outside the San Francisco 49ers knows what the team has in quarterback Trey Lance just yet. Lance only has four NFL starts under his belt and played only five quarters this year before suffering a season-ending injury. We won't get an extended look at Lance until his third...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
Kyle Shanahan says defense was ‘disappointing,’ assesses Jimmy Garoppolo after Chiefs pummel 49ers
In the fourth quarter of Sunday's action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense did Chiefs things, pulling away and routing the stunned home team by a score of 44-23. For the second week in a row, it was an uncharacteristic performance by the 49ers defense. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. However, that will probably change this week after giving up 529 total yards to the Chiefs. The 44 points surrendered were the most by the 49ers in a home game since October 11, 2009.
Can the 49ers rebound like last year? Jimmy Garoppolo weighs in
The San Francisco 49ers started last season with a 3-5 record, including losing four consecutive games after winning their first two. Everyone outside of the building believed it was time to panic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even considered replacing his starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, with rookie Trey Lance ahead of schedule.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
49ers release RB Tevin Coleman ahead of Rams game
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released running back Tevin Coleman ahead of this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams, which Field Yates of ESPN first reported. The move was not entirely unexpected. Last week, San Francisco traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was active...
Broncos sign RB Marlon Mack off 49ers’ practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers have lost a running back. The Denver Broncos announced they have signed Marlon Mack from the Niners' practice squad to their active roster. San Francisco signed Mack to the practice squad on September 14. He has been active for two games since, including the 49ers' Week 3 contest against the Broncos. Mack was also active the next week against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams’ Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey: “Oh s--t”
Last week, the San Francisco 49ers made headlines by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade that required them to move a 2023 second-rounder, third-rounder, and fourth-rounder, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. Reports surfaced that the three final contenders for McCaffrey's services...
49ers-Chiefs Injury Updates: Dre Greenlaw questionable with calf injury
LB Dre Greenlaw (calf, questionable) Dre Greenlaw exited the game in the third quarter. He was seen on the sideline with his right leg in a hefty wrap, trying to work through the injury. The 49ers announced that Greenlaw is "questionable" to return due to a calf injury. S Talanoa...
Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have too much talent to score 23 points
The offense failed to come through on a day when the San Francisco 49ers defense needed some help. It couldn't keep up with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, who scored 44 points compared to the Niners' 23. That won't cut it for a team that believes it is loaded with talent.
49ers vs. Chiefs offensive grades: Execution issues continue to plague offense
The San Francisco 49ers dropped below .500 once again, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 44-23 blowout where they were outmatched on all three facets of the game: offense, defense, and special teams. Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense continued to display execution woes that piled up, limiting the...
Where the 49ers stand in Week 8 power rankings after second straight loss
The San Francisco 49ers must turn things around this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Falling to 3-5 ahead of the bye week would be a disaster. The Niners lost their second consecutive game, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't just a frustrating loss. It was an embarrassing one. Once seen as a unit that could carry the team through any offensive struggles, the defense surrendered 44 points to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers offense struggled, scoring only 23 total points after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
Glazer: 49ers to give Christian McCaffrey at least 20 snaps vs. Chiefs
Last night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon. The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night, and the running back arrived in Santa Clara just in time to participate in the later part of Friday's practice.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 8 matchup vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers’ Loss to Chiefs was Embarrassing
(Episode 182) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick dive into Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, what to make of the 49ers' offensive showing, the defensive effort fizzled, where to place the blame, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can...
Kyle Juszczyk believes he broke his finger; 49ers injury updates on Azeez Al-Shaair, Jason Verrett
In case you missed it in the in-game injury article, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk provided an update on the injury he sustained in Sunday's game. He exited the game in the third quarter with a dislocated finger in his right hand and was seen on the sideline with medical staff trying to put it back into place. After the game, Juszczyk told reporters he believed he also broke the finger on his hand.
49ers injuries: Kyle Juszczyk to miss time; Deebo Samuel day-to-day; Other updates
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He provided several injury updates from the game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel emerged with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day. "He finished...
Chiefs DE Frank Clark on 49ers: ‘We’re still stepping on them two years later’
Things haven't gone well for the 49ers in their recent meetings against the Kansas City Chiefs, and on Sunday Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark talked a little postgame smack to remind them of that. The Chiefs beat the 49ers 44-23 at Levi's Stadium Sunday, which was the first time the...
49ers Notebook: What’s wrong with the offense? Chiefs’ unique chemistry exercise; Jim Harbaugh reflects
The defense seemed to get much of the blame for the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the performance from the 49ers' offense once again left observers scratching their heads. Not everything was bad for the 49ers on offense Sunday -- they put up 444...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0