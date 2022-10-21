ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Shanahan says defense was ‘disappointing,’ assesses Jimmy Garoppolo after Chiefs pummel 49ers

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's action at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers got within five points of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense did Chiefs things, pulling away and routing the stunned home team by a score of 44-23. For the second week in a row, it was an uncharacteristic performance by the 49ers defense. The unit entered the game ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed. However, that will probably change this week after giving up 529 total yards to the Chiefs. The 44 points surrendered were the most by the 49ers in a home game since October 11, 2009.
49ers release RB Tevin Coleman ahead of Rams game

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released running back Tevin Coleman ahead of this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams, which Field Yates of ESPN first reported. The move was not entirely unexpected. Last week, San Francisco traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was active...
Broncos sign RB Marlon Mack off 49ers’ practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers have lost a running back. The Denver Broncos announced they have signed Marlon Mack from the Niners' practice squad to their active roster. San Francisco signed Mack to the practice squad on September 14. He has been active for two games since, including the 49ers' Week 3 contest against the Broncos. Mack was also active the next week against the Los Angeles Rams.
Where the 49ers stand in Week 8 power rankings after second straight loss

The San Francisco 49ers must turn things around this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Falling to 3-5 ahead of the bye week would be a disaster. The Niners lost their second consecutive game, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't just a frustrating loss. It was an embarrassing one. Once seen as a unit that could carry the team through any offensive struggles, the defense surrendered 44 points to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers offense struggled, scoring only 23 total points after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
Glazer: 49ers to give Christian McCaffrey at least 20 snaps vs. Chiefs

Last night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon. The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers on Thursday night, and the running back arrived in Santa Clara just in time to participate in the later part of Friday's practice.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 8 matchup vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Kyle Juszczyk believes he broke his finger; 49ers injury updates on Azeez Al-Shaair, Jason Verrett

In case you missed it in the in-game injury article, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk provided an update on the injury he sustained in Sunday's game. He exited the game in the third quarter with a dislocated finger in his right hand and was seen on the sideline with medical staff trying to put it back into place. After the game, Juszczyk told reporters he believed he also broke the finger on his hand.
