Alabama State

Governor awards over $19 million to improve Alabama communities; Elba and New Brockton each to receive funds

By Editorial
elba-clipper.com
 4 days ago
Related
Troy Messenger

Utility grants available

This month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding grants in the total of $2.58 million to go towards helping low-income households in the state with home energy costs during the upcoming winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies around the state to provide funding...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months. The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes. “As we enter the coldest months of the year, many...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election

Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis

Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials. Updated: 8 hours ago. Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all...
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

One dead at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
ASHFORD, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama moves up on 'Nation's Report Card' while many states fall behind

Alabama is moving up on the "Nation's Report Card." According to new data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), while many states fell behind in math and reading during the pandemic, Alabama managed to stay on track. Monday marked the first time NAEP scores have been released since...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Historic Enterprise water tower demolished

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wtvy.com

Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
DOTHAN, AL

