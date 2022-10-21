Governor awards over $19 million to improve Alabama communities; Elba and New Brockton each to receive funds

Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
Troy Messenger
Utility grants available
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's proposed constitution and Amendment 10
This amendment would reorganize the version of 1901, which has been amended nearly 1,000 times. It removes repealed section and organizes local amendments by count.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families
wvtm13.com
Everything you need to know about Alabama's 2022 general election
Midterm elections are on Nov. 8. In Alabama, several major races will be decided, including the race for governor and U.S. Senate. Additionally, there are hundreds of big community-impact races on the ballot, including the race for Jefferson County sheriff. Ten constitutional amendments will also be on the ballot for voters to consider statewide.
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
wtvy.com
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials. Updated: 8 hours ago. Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all...
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
wtvy.com
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
WAAY-TV
Alabama moves up on 'Nation's Report Card' while many states fall behind
Alabama is moving up on the "Nation's Report Card." According to new data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), while many states fell behind in math and reading during the pandemic, Alabama managed to stay on track. Monday marked the first time NAEP scores have been released since...
wbrc.com
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
wdhn.com
Historic Enterprise water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
wtvy.com
Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
