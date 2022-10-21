Why would that matter to them? They stepped down from their Royal duties. Shouldn’t have the titles if they are no longer working for the people of Sussex!!
They are known for bring a traitors and telling lies, so will you trust their book or docusdries, nuttymeg is a low key actress so she can act to be truthful or not . It’s just like deal or no deal! 😂💰🤢🤮
From the day after the great queen died they have been treading on thin ice and they know it. They used the queen's protection of them to continue their endless and increasing assaults on the family for their financial benefit. The queen, they knew, did not wish to end her perfect 70 Year reign with the headlines and scandal of rescinding their titles. That is how low these two are. Now that the queen is gone they are totally silent in criticisms and trying to walk back from things he has already said in his unpublished book and the yet unseen Netflix documentary for their own good. Now the King , William and their advisors are ready to drop their titles, not invite them to the Coronation, and sever relations with them for good.
Comments / 38