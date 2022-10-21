ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 38

SANDY
4d ago

Why would that matter to them? They stepped down from their Royal duties. Shouldn’t have the titles if they are no longer working for the people of Sussex!!

Reply(5)
46
Libby Pacris Desembrana
4d ago

They are known for bring a traitors and telling lies, so will you trust their book or docusdries, nuttymeg is a low key actress so she can act to be truthful or not . It’s just like deal or no deal! 😂💰🤢🤮

Reply
28
Bob in Florida
3d ago

From the day after the great queen died they have been treading on thin ice and they know it. They used the queen's protection of them to continue their endless and increasing assaults on the family for their financial benefit. The queen, they knew, did not wish to end her perfect 70 Year reign with the headlines and scandal of rescinding their titles. That is how low these two are. Now that the queen is gone they are totally silent in criticisms and trying to walk back from things he has already said in his unpublished book and the yet unseen Netflix documentary for their own good. Now the King , William and their advisors are ready to drop their titles, not invite them to the Coronation, and sever relations with them for good.

Reply
22
Related
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Queen Consort Camilla Is 'Cautious' Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle As She 'Gets Very Upset When They Hurt King Charles'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't been welcome home with open arms — especially by Queen Consort Camilla. "I think Camilla is cautious of Harry and Meghan," royal author Angela Levin said. "She doesn't try to push herself towards them. She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles. She feels sorry for him. She understands how parents can love their children but absolutely dislike what they're doing."
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Weren't Thrilled With Their Royal Living Situation

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to step down from their royal duties, it triggered a flurry of tabloid headlines and media attention. The event caused such an uproar it was even dubbed "Megxit," suggesting that Meghan was solely behind the decision. But the couple would soon open up about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family. In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sussexes explained that their departure was due to a lack of support from Buckingham Palace, as well as claims of racism (via NPR).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..

Comments / 0

Community Policy