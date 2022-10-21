Read full article on original website
IGN
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
IGN
Every US PS2 Game Manual Has Now Been Preserved in 4K (and It Cost $40,000)
A game preservationist called Kirkland has done a great service to the world of video games - he has created a complete set of U.S. PS2 game manuals online in 4K that can be viewed for free at any time. Oh, and it cost $40,000 to complete. As reported by...
IGN
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
IGN
High on Life Hands-On Preview: It Might Be Exactly What the FPS Genre Needs
High on Life, the upcoming comedy first-person shooter from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, doesn’t take place within the Rick and Morty universe. But it sure seems like it could. It’s got zany and foul-mouthed aliens, fantastical settings, and a sense of humor that’s 100% Roiland – from the interdimensional cable-style animated shorts that act as TV commercials in the High on Live universe to your default talking gun, a pistol named Kenny that sounds exactly like Morty.
IGN
Disco Elysium Writer Seemingly Files Lawsuit Against His Former Company
The issues surrounding Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM continue, as one ex-developer has apparently filed a lawsuit against the company. According to a report from Tech News Space, an official website of the Estonian court revealed that the lead game designer of Disco Elysium, Robert Kurvitz, is suing ZA/UM. According to...
IGN
Lost Co-Creator Damon Lindelof Is Making a Star Wars Movie
Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is reportedly co-writing and producing a new Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sitting in the director's chair. Deadline recently sensed a disturbance in the force, reporting that the long-rumored Star Wars movie from Lindelof is finally moving forward. Lindelof is said to have teamed up with an as-yet-unannounced writing partner to pen the film's script in collaboration with Ms. Marvel helmer Obaid-Chinoy, who has apparently been enlisted as the project's director.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Review
One of the best combat systems in gaming gets even better with Bayonetta 3. It's story is a bit of a letdown and its wild action scenes take a toll on the performance in certain spots, but neither of those issues get in the way of Bayonetta 3 being a top shelf action game on the Switch.
IGN
The Splatoon 3 Community Is Currently Losing It Over a Mysterious Mode Called 'Big Run'
For those who aren't Extremely Online, seeing all the art and messages in Splatoon 3's Splatsville square can be confusing if you're not up on the current meme flavor of the week. Last week, the meme template was a fill-in-the-blank sentence beginning with "Full of..." Sure. This week, every message...
IGN
Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation' - IGN The Daily Fix
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition have been taken offline permanently, though the Remastered version will still be restored. Finally, someone scanned every U.S. PlayStation 2 game manual in 4K and shared them online.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Breakdown - The MCU Goes Full Star Wars
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped, meaning we’ve officially gotten our first glimpse of the MCU’s Phase 5. The trailer raises a lot of interesting questions. Who is Bill Murray playing? Why is everything so Star Wars-y? Why does Hope Van Dyne consistently have the worst hair in the MCU?
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
IGN
Hasbro's Power Rangers x Cobra Kai Action Figures Are the Pop Culture Fusion the World Needs
The idea of a crossover between Power Rangers and Cobra Kai is as ridiculous as it is appealing. And while we'll probably never see Johnny Lawrence and his students take on Rita Repulsa in live-action, Hasbro is giving fans a taste of how that mash-up could look with a new series of Power Rangers: The Lightning Collection figures.
IGN
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G Review
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition is officially out in the wild, which means the march of AIBs (third-party graphics cards) has begun. The first custom card hitting our review bench is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24G. It comes factory overclocked with a massive four-slot triple-fan cooler to keep frame rates locked, and a healthy dose of RGB for some added flair. It retails for $100 more than the Founders Edition and offers a blend of high performance and low temps that make it a solid choice for your next gaming PC.
IGN
We Who Are About To Die - Launch and Release Date Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay, brutal battle, and more from We Who Are About To Die in this trailer for the upcoming gladiator roguelite simulator game. We Who Are About To Die will be available in Early Access on November 15 2022.
IGN
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
IGN
Paranormal Tales - Official Trailer
Paranormal Tales is a bodycam-style horror game based on found footage where you experience the tragic tales of those who went missing. Do you have what it takes to reach the end of the footage?
IGN
Deal Alert: Skytech RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Under $1K on Amazon
Today Amazon is offering a Skytech Archangel RTX 3060 Ti equipped gaming PC for only $996.99 after you clip a $300 off coupon on the product page. This is one of the least expensive RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs we've seen thus far on Amazon, especially for one that has well-rounded specs out of the box.
