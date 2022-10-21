Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.

