Detectives Investigating Following Police Shooting in South Park

The Seattle Police Department Force Investigations Team is investigating after an officer shot at a dog shortly after it attacked a man Thursday evening in the South Park neighborhood.

Two officers were on another call near the 9200 block of Delridge Way Southwest around 5:50 PM when they heard screaming. Officers ran to the source of the screaming and found the injured man and the dog. An officer opened fire, striking the dog.

The male dog bite victim left the scene before officers or medics could speak with him. The dog also fled the scene but was later found and taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

The Force Investigations Team is now investigating the shooting as in accordance with department policy.

If you witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it, please contact detectives at 206-684-9292.