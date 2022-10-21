ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Detectives Investigating Following Police Shooting in South Park

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4q8P_0ii6j8By00

The Seattle Police Department Force Investigations Team is investigating after an officer shot at a dog shortly after it attacked a man Thursday evening in the South Park neighborhood.

Two officers were on another call near the 9200 block of Delridge Way Southwest around 5:50 PM when they heard screaming. Officers ran to the source of the screaming and found the injured man and the dog. An officer opened fire, striking the dog.

The male dog bite victim left the scene before officers or medics could speak with him. The dog also fled the scene but was later found and taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

The Force Investigations Team is now investigating the shooting as in accordance with department policy.

If you witnessed this incident or the events leading up to it, please contact detectives at 206-684-9292.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Mosqueda Celebrates Seattle’s Award from C40/Bloomberg Philanthropies for Green New Deal Investments

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide) issued the following statement after it was announced Seattle won the C40/Bloomberg Philanthropies “United in Building a Movement” award for the work the City is doing to advance the Green New Deal, funded by the JumpStart Seattle progressive payroll tax prime sponsored by Councilmember Mosqueda:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s Green New Deal Wins Global Recognition and Award at the C40 World Mayors Summit

SEATTLE, WA (October 25, 2022) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell accepted an award from C40 Cities and Bloomberg Philanthropies for the critical work Seattle is doing to advance community-driven, tangible climate action and justice through the Green New Deal. Seattle was nominated for “Building a Climate Movement” alongside other projects reflecting ambitious city-led efforts to support a diverse, inclusive, and equitable climate movement.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy