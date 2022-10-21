This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit . Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:

"From traditional chips, guac, cheese, and fixings to out-of-the-box offerings featuring seafood, pulled pork, or infused sauces, you can find something to sate your appetite and send you straight into nacho nirvana on our list."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best nachos in the state?

Queology

Charleston's Queology puts a Carolina twist on the nachos you know and love, topping the crunchy chips with tangy barbecue sauce and crispy coleslaw to transform the snack into a uniquely southern treat. Add chicken or pork in the mix and you've got yourself a tasty meal.

Queology is located at 6 N Market Street in Charleston.

Here's what Mashed had to say about South Carolina's best nachos:

"South Carolina's Queology is the southern state's best place to grab a huge plate of nachos, with Tripadvisor reviewers advising that you must visit if you're a nacho lover. It's fairly easy to see what all the buzz is about.

Queology uses incredibly fresh ingredients to craft towering stacks of steaming, cheesy nachos that you can wash down with a signature cocktail or two, or one of the restaurant's craft beers. These nachos have a fun twist as well: they're drizzled with barbecue sauce and topped with coleslaw."

