ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1safVr_0ii6j08A00
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit . Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:

"From traditional chips, guac, cheese, and fixings to out-of-the-box offerings featuring seafood, pulled pork, or infused sauces, you can find something to sate your appetite and send you straight into nacho nirvana on our list."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best nachos in the state?

Queology

Charleston's Queology puts a Carolina twist on the nachos you know and love, topping the crunchy chips with tangy barbecue sauce and crispy coleslaw to transform the snack into a uniquely southern treat. Add chicken or pork in the mix and you've got yourself a tasty meal.

Queology is located at 6 N Market Street in Charleston.

Here's what Mashed had to say about South Carolina's best nachos:

"South Carolina's Queology is the southern state's best place to grab a huge plate of nachos, with Tripadvisor reviewers advising that you must visit if you're a nacho lover. It's fairly easy to see what all the buzz is about.
Queology uses incredibly fresh ingredients to craft towering stacks of steaming, cheesy nachos that you can wash down with a signature cocktail or two, or one of the restaurant's craft beers. These nachos have a fun twist as well: they're drizzled with barbecue sauce and topped with coleslaw."

Check out Mashed 's full list to see all of the best and most unique nachos around the country.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgac.com

South Carolina Urban Legend

Since it is spooky season, it only makes sense to do a search for creepy stories and urban legends! That’s when we discovered this story on Insider. They have a list of creepy urban legends from each state. But today, we’ll take a look at the South Carolina Urban Legend.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss

While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
CHARLESTON, SC
tinybeans.com

5 Perfect Days of Family, Food and Fun in South Carolina

Every family looks for that perfect vacation spot that offers relaxation and a ton of family-friendly fun. Add a few spectacular hidden gems, delicious food and epic natural beauty, and you’ll discover South Carolina. Head to South Carolina to relax on miles of pristine beaches, take a family hike...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already, because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Early voting opens with a bang

South Carolina’s first day of early voting began Monday as a record 40,000 voters cast ballots — twice of what occurred on the first day of early voting in June. The day started with no problems at the polls, but as more people flocked to a state website to check voting locations and sample ballots, the site crashed.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Future of historic Charleston home uncertain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The house at 15 Radcliffe Street has stood since the early 1900s, but there is uncertainty surrounding what could happen to the vacant structure in the coming months. The home was built by Reverend Henry Bennett, a prominent African American preacher in Charleston, for his family and was rented out in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

100-year-old circus to stop in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Notice something different in West Ashley? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will pitch their tent Tuesday at the Citadel Mall. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will return to Charleston for 10 shows from October 27 through October 30. The 100-year-old circus travels the country showing off their human cannonball, aerial […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC

Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
648
Followers
278
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy