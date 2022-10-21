Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Lions open as a home underdog
It has not been the season that the Detroit Lions thought it would be heading into Week 8 as they currently sit at 1-5, which is the worst record in the entire National Football League. On Sunday, the Lions had a chance to right the ship a bit with a big road win over the Dallas Cowboys, and during the first half, it looked like they had a chance to do just that. Until they didn’t and the Cowboys walked away with a 24-6 home win. Up next: Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 7
We generally wait until after Monday Night Football to publish this article but we decided to toss it out a bit early this week. The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks have been updated and as you can see below, thanks to their 1-5 record to start the season, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. At the moment, the Lions also hold the No. 19 overall pick (Via Rams) (Dolphins forfeit their pick), but that could change depending on what happens tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots.
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Dan Campbell gives update on Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Status
On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters, and he had some good news to report regarding wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. On Sunday, St. Brown took a big hit during the first quarter, and he was soon ruled out of the remainder of the game with a concussion. It was first noticed by one of the officials that St. Brown was a bit disoriented and he was forced to leave the game to get checked out.
Detroit Lions: 3 Keys to take down the Dallas Cowboys
The 1-4 Detroit Lions travel this Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions will look to come out strong after their bye week. The bye week could not come at a better time as the Lions were reeling after being shutout 29-0 by the New England Patriots. The Cowboys have looked strong this season despite missing starting QB Dak Prescott for 4 games. This week, Prescott will return and look to elevate their offense to the level of their strong defense.
Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers brain injury vs. Cowboys
When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.
D’Andre Swift not expected to play for Detroit Lions in Week 7
Throughout the week, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift appeared on the injury report, but he made it clear that he planned to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Swift, who was listed as questionable (ankle/shoulder) on Friday’s final injury report, is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, there were plenty of question marks regarding Swift and his durability, which is exactly why.
Detroit Lions 2022: Gameball Candidates after loss to Cowboys
Aidan Hutchinson, DEJeff Okudah, CBWinner: Jeff Okudah. The Detroit Lions continued losing after falling to the Dallas Cowboys 24-6. Despite the loss, the Detroit Lions’ defense stepped up big time after the bye week. Formerly the worst defense in the league, they made plays all over the field. Unfortunately,...
Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 7 matchup vs. Cowboys
The Detroit Lions Inactives List for their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has been released and the Lions are desperately going to need some players to step up if they are going to want to escape AT&T Stadium with a much-needed win. After putting up a goose egg in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, the Lions (1-4) have put themselves in a must-win position if they want to be a contender in 2022.
Jim Harbaugh gives unfortunate update on TE Erick All
What did Erick All say about his surgery?Erick All was named a captain before the season. On Monday, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media, giving an unfortunate update regarding tight end Erick All. While speaking to reporters, Harbaugh announced All, who recently underwent surgery, will not return to the Wolverines during the 2022 season. All, who is a senior, recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from what he called a ‘life-changing’ surgery while also thanking everyone involved for their support.
Rodgers Could Have Been Throwing to This Receiver Corps
The Green Bay Packers lack impact weapons in the passing game following the trade of Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers could have been throwing to this group.
Aidan Hutchinson rips down Dak Prescott for 4th sack of season [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would burst onto the scene and immediately improve the Lions’ pass rush. Though Hutchinson has flashed moments of brilliance, his overall production, other than one half against the Washington Commanders, has left much to be desired. That changed on Sunday as Hutch ripped down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his fourth sack of the season.
Detroit Tigers part ways with Kevin Rand; Doug Teter re-assigned
According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have decided not to renew the contract of Senior Director of Medical Services Kevin Rand. In addition, head athletic trainer Doug Teter has been transitioned to a role in Lakeland, FL, where he will replace Rand.
