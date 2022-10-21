Read full article on original website
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
NEW YORK – The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Massive Shohei Ohtani Trade to LAD from Angels
The World Series is set to get underway later this week, but for the Dodgers, it’ll mark week two of offseason talk and rumors. Certainly, that’s not where the LA brain trust planned on being at this time of the month, but here we are. With an early...
Chris Long seemingly subtweets Aaron Judge after Bryce Harper's Game 5 homer
Moments after Harper hit the biggest homer of the Phillies’ season, Long tweeted video of it with a caption that seemed to take a shot at Aaron Judge and the cut-ins around his chase for 62.
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Rhys Hoskins on Bryce Harper’s Homer That Secured WS Berth: ‘MV3’ (Video)
The Phillies first baseman showered praise on his teammate following the home run that clinched a World Series berth.
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
Yankees' Infielders Take Blame For Costly Botched Double Play Against Astros in Game 4
Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres both spoke about the failed double play in the seventh inning of Game 4 after the loss, each taking the blame
Phillies' owner Middleton: "Maybe I underpaid" Bryce Harper
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In 2019, Bryce Harper signed a 13 year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Most wouldn't consider that an underpay. But if you ask Phillies owner John Middleton, he thinks otherwise. Following the Phillies' 4-3 victory over the Padres to earn a sport in the World Series for the first time in 13 years, Middleton said he might've short changed Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton told CBS Philadelphia's Don Bell during live postgame coverage. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Whether Middleton overpaid Harper or not, there's no doubt...
Gerrit Cole Sums Up Yankees’ ALCS Loss To Astros: ‘They Beat Us In Every Facet’
The Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Houston is heading to its second consecutive World Series.
