PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In 2019, Bryce Harper signed a 13 year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Most wouldn't consider that an underpay. But if you ask Phillies owner John Middleton, he thinks otherwise. Following the Phillies' 4-3 victory over the Padres to earn a sport in the World Series for the first time in 13 years, Middleton said he might've short changed Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton told CBS Philadelphia's Don Bell during live postgame coverage. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Whether Middleton overpaid Harper or not, there's no doubt...
