When Dr. Matthew Artho embarked on a mission to create a dental practice with a vision set apart from the typical experience, he did just that. His goal was to offer an advanced and sophisticated dental practice that possessed all the esteem of a technological colossus complimented with the charm of an accommodating family neighborhood practice. Dr. Matt and his team found a suitable balance that attracted already thousands of patients, from young to old. Voted by patients ten years in a row as Best of Denton County, he and the staff at Country Lakes Family Dental have more than enough validation to prove they are truly a “League of Their Own.”

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO