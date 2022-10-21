Read full article on original website
2A Boys State Cross Country
Saratoga distance runner Grant Bartlett made history on Saturday in Ethete as he became the first 4-time state champion in Wyoming High School Cross Country. He put on yet another superlative performance in the 2A championship race with a winning time of 17.24.58 to beat his brother Grady who came in with a clocking of 17.32.58. It's amazing to 4 peat in any sport but it's extremely tough in running. Injuries and the level of competition can take their toll but Bartlett has been a top-of-the-line runner for his whole career. So a big congrats to him. Howard McNiven from Burlington-Rocky Mountain placed 3rd in 17.48.58 with his teammate Grant Winters right behind him. The 5th place finisher was Al Spotted from Tongue River.
Oregon high school volleyball 2022 state tournament brackets
Check out the scores and schedule for all classifications of the 2022 Oregon high school volleyball state tournaments. We've got brackets. Volleyball is the first sport to reach its postseason this fall for Oregon high school sports, and the brackets for Class 6A, 3A and 1A were finalized Saturday night, Oct. 22. Class 5A and 2A will come Tuesday, Oct. 25 and so will 4A after the play-in games are played Tuesday. You can see all the brackets laid out here on the OSAA website and you can keep tabs on all the happenings around the state by following along...
Picayune Item
PRC soccer program ready to kick the season into gear
First year head coach of the Pearl River Central Blue Devils Cody Mikell is looking to set the boys and girls soccer programs up for playoff success. The boys soccer team is led by an experienced group of upperclassmen. Last season the team finished 13-7 overall (4-2 District) and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The boys are a competitive group that pushes one another everyday.
Pueblo-area high school sports players of the week, Oct. 14-20
As playoffs start in some sports, others are getting through the heart of their seasons. This week had some outstanding performances from many of Pueblo’s brightest young athletes. From a couple of QBs throwing a trio of touchdowns to impressive performances on the volleyball court, to a softball player...
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Make it back-to-back state titles for Mustangs
HERRIMAN - Beating the Mustangs during the 2022 high school girls soccer season was a tall order to begin with. It was pretty much an impossible one for opponents that conceded a goal early in the first half to the defending state champions, and that trend continued in the title match of the 4A State Championships.
Friday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes football team handles Burlington-Edison
BURLINGTON — The Anacortes High School football team kept is undefeated season going Friday night. The Seahawks beat Burlington-Edison 26-7 in a Northwest 2A Conference game to improve to 8-0.
