Saratoga distance runner Grant Bartlett made history on Saturday in Ethete as he became the first 4-time state champion in Wyoming High School Cross Country. He put on yet another superlative performance in the 2A championship race with a winning time of 17.24.58 to beat his brother Grady who came in with a clocking of 17.32.58. It's amazing to 4 peat in any sport but it's extremely tough in running. Injuries and the level of competition can take their toll but Bartlett has been a top-of-the-line runner for his whole career. So a big congrats to him. Howard McNiven from Burlington-Rocky Mountain placed 3rd in 17.48.58 with his teammate Grant Winters right behind him. The 5th place finisher was Al Spotted from Tongue River.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO