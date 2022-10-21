Read full article on original website
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
A Year After Grand Opening, Vintage Portage Retail Store Is Now For Sale
In case you haven't noticed, mid-century modern (MCM) is so hot right now! The popular American décor style from the mid-1950s and '60s has seen a resurgence over the last several years which has given rise to specialty thrift stores across the country. One of my favorite MCM shops...
whtc.com
Allegan County Soup Collection Drive Winding Down
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 25, 2022) – The third annual Soup-Tober in Allegan County is winding down. The effort to collect 10,000 cans of soup through the month of October for distribution to the needy by 14 members of the Allegan County Food Collaborative ends next Monday. Vicki Knuckles is the Program Officer for the Allegan County Community Foundation that is behind the collaborative and the soup drive.
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Construction on Major Intersection Downtown Grand Rapids Delayed AGAIN
One positive with the weather getting colder is that is usually means the end of West Michigan "construction season"... Well, a major project downtown Grand Rapids has been delayed yet again. If you've been downtown recently, you've likely noticed it's been a bit hard to navigate. The intersection of Fulton...
go955.com
Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
New 140-acre nature preserve opens in Allegan
The purchase of the property was completed in December 2021, but it took years of effort to help the preserve take shape.
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan presents franchise opportunities
Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
townbroadcast.com
Items reported stolen from the Martin Resource Center
Harvey and Carol Visser, co-owners of the Martin Area Resource Center have reported a blue “hand truck” used to transport heavy items, pick up appliances, etc., and a black utility wagon used to carry out food at distribution and for garden produce items were removed on site without permission.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Museum awards community leaders
The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok
This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
awesomemitten.com
11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids
The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
