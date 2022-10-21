ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

whtc.com

Allegan County Soup Collection Drive Winding Down

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 25, 2022) – The third annual Soup-Tober in Allegan County is winding down. The effort to collect 10,000 cans of soup through the month of October for distribution to the needy by 14 members of the Allegan County Food Collaborative ends next Monday. Vicki Knuckles is the Program Officer for the Allegan County Community Foundation that is behind the collaborative and the soup drive.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Local dental office presents check to Bronson Children’s Hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Doctor Sharp and his team at Sharp Smile Center last week presented a check to Bronson Health Foundation for families and children at Bronson Children’s Hospital totaling $4,171. This donation was possible as a result of the Smiles for Life Foundation and the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan presents franchise opportunities

Brigitte Betser is a franchise consultant with FranNet in Grand Rapids and she’s helping more than 270 franchise concepts seeking some Grand Rapids representation. In the past decade, Grand Rapids has welcomed dozens of new companies to town, whether it was the first Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or REI, the growing metropolitan area is putting the region on the map. While those are not necessarily franchise opportunities, those major companies show Grand Rapids is more enticing to major companies than ever before.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Items reported stolen from the Martin Resource Center

Harvey and Carol Visser, co-owners of the Martin Area Resource Center have reported a blue “hand truck” used to transport heavy items, pick up appliances, etc., and a black utility wagon used to carry out food at distribution and for garden produce items were removed on site without permission.
MARTIN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Museum awards community leaders

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) recently listed the honorees that will be awarded at this year’s Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala. Recipients are chosen based on criteria of community leadership and character. They will be honored at the 14th annual Legacy Awards Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the museum, 272 Pearl St. NW.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
KALAMAZOO, MI
awesomemitten.com

11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids

The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI

