Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
Osage Co. Early Voting Information
Early voting in Osage Co. is November 2-5. Wednesday through Friday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Locations include both the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska and the early voting site at First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.
Osage Co. Commissioners Table Controversial Item
Today at the Osage County commissioners meeting the commissioners discussed a possibly subsidy for ambulance services with Miller EMS in Barnsdall. Many citizens of Barnsdall appeared at the meeting and voiced displeasure the community had with the agenda item. It was several minutes of back and forth arguing between the members and primarily District One Commissioner Randall Jones.
First Christian Church Gets First Lease
Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
OKWU volleyball is back at home on Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles host Bethel for senior night, and for the first time since August, Wesleyan is coming off a loss. Ottawa topped OKWU 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in Bartlesville. This was only the second loss this season and snapped a 24-match win streak.
CITY MATTERS: Elections, a Retirement, Free Leaf/Grass Collection and More
This week on CITY MATTERS, City Manager Mike Bailey was joined by Development Director Lis Beeman, Public Works Director Keith Henry and City Engineer Michah Siemers. Bailey reminded listeners of the upcoming city elections in the general election on Novemeber 8 with early voting starting November 2nd, Seats in Wards 2, 3 and 4 are in play.
Partisan Meetings Prior to Election Held This Week
Two meetings will be held this week prior to the upcoming November election. OK2A will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 25 beginning at 6:00 pm. The meeting is held at Dink's BBQ Pit, 2929 East Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. Guest speaker for the meeting will be Jenni White, President & Education Director of ROPE2. She will speak on the dark campaign money being spent on Oklahoma elections.
Washington County Considers CINTAS for Uniforms
In a previous meeting, Washington County Commissioners discussed the fact that many of the county employees are in need of uniform replacements. A brief survey of employess found they preferred a particular type of uniform produced by the manufacturer CarHartt. To help make a decision about the replacements, as well as to consider other products and services that could benefit the county financially and physically, the Commissioners decided to table the issue and invite CINTAS Corporation, who services many of the counties around Washington County, to present general information on their products and services.
Nowata County Ends Burn Ban
The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning with several items on the agenda, including awarding bids, emergency management updates from emergency manager Laurie Summers, and an update on the burn ban status. Chairman Burke LaRue made a motion to extend the burn ban. The Burn Ban ends officially tonight at...
Minnesota Avenue Rehabilitation Project to Begin Soon
Freese & Nichols, Inc. has been chosen by the Bartlesville City Council to complete the rehabilitation of Minnesota Avenue. The project is part of the funding approved during the 2018 General Obligation Bond passed by voters. According to Micah Siemers, Director Engineering for the city, the asphalt pavement on Minnesota...
Dewey Fall Festival Offers Fun for All Ages
Don Tyler Park in downtown Dewey will be filled with goblins and ghosts and games (OH MY!) this weekend as the City of Dewey celebrates its annual Fall Festivl on Saturday, October 29 from 2 to 8 pm. The event features a cake walk, ring toss, duck pond, musical chairs,...
Bartlesville Sports HOF Induction on Saturday
The Bartlesville Sports Commission will hold its 2022 Bartlesville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are sold out for the annual black tie event in downtown Bartlesville. The team is the 1982 Bartlesville High softball club, which was the first Bruin...
Fire in Rogers County Contained
The Rogers County Emergency Management (RCEM) said firefighters have been tending to a fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road near Talala on Sunday. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District is working on the fire, according to RCEM. RCEM said reports show the fire is contained, and...
Elder Care Offers Free Eye Screenings
Aging eyes need extra-special care so it is important to protect your eyes through regular exams but exams can be expensive, with or without vision insurance so Elder Care of Bartlesville is offering complimentary eye screenings on Thursday, October 27 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm at their location, 1223 Swan Drive.
Copan Wows in 42-Point 4th Quarter
We had a full schedule of high school football this past Friday, but the game of the week probably took place this past Thursday. If you missed it, Copan scored 42 points in the fourth quarter en route to a come-from-behind 54-36 victory at Watts. Trailing 22-0 in the third...
Rain Showers Do Not Dampen Need for Burn Ban
Kary Cox, Director of Emergency Management Services in Washington County, was in the Washinton County Commissoners' Board Meeting today (Monday, October 24) to ask for an extension of the current Burn Ban for another two weeks after several fire departments in the county spent the weekend battling wildfires spread by gusting winds.
Washington County Man Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse (Aggravated Assault)
Damien Dewayne Lowe was seen in Washington County Court on Monday on a Felony charge alleging domestic abuse (Aggravated Assault). He has a prior misdemeanor of a similar charge, involving the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bartlesville Police Officer pulled over a gray minivan with severe...
