In a previous meeting, Washington County Commissioners discussed the fact that many of the county employees are in need of uniform replacements. A brief survey of employess found they preferred a particular type of uniform produced by the manufacturer CarHartt. To help make a decision about the replacements, as well as to consider other products and services that could benefit the county financially and physically, the Commissioners decided to table the issue and invite CINTAS Corporation, who services many of the counties around Washington County, to present general information on their products and services.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO