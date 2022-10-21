Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
COGIC returning to Memphis for 114th Holy Convocation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ has announced its Holy Convocation will return to Memphis this November 8-15 at the historic Mason Temple and the newly renovated Renasant Convention Center. The event is expected to draw some 25,000 COGIC church members, known as “saints,” to Memphis and bring $33 million to the […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West words
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced they are kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis
UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
Oakland, Tennessee, man who had video of his arrest go viral claims racial profiling
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is under investigation by state police said Monday that he was stopped because he was a young Black man driving a nice car. Brandon Calloway and some of his family members spoke with an Associated Press...
Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men after a woman was attacked Sunday. The aggravated assault occurred on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road Sunday afternoon. Officers said the victim was in an accident and she filmed the interaction with the other person involved. The two...
tri-statedefender.com
Hurt, healing bared at symposium to get Ell Persons lynching site on federal registry
The horrors of lynching and the act’s lasting effects on the psyches of the victim’s relatives and witnesses were laid bare during a day-long symposium at First Congregational Church. “Confronting the Legacy of Lynching: A Conversation Among Descendants” was the fourth and final panel of the Memphis Lynching...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
storyboardmemphis.org
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial
There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
Pamela Moses files lawsuit claiming "malicious" prosecution by former Shelby County D.A.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis activist and local Black Lives Matter founder Pamela Moses has filed a lawsuit over a conviction on charges of illegally registering to vote, which were eventually dropped in April 2022. The suit names former Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich, the State of Tennessee, and current...
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis police officer sentenced to 12 years for criminal civil rights violations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has sentenced a former Memphis police officer to 12 years in federal prison for criminal civil rights violations. On January 24, 2020, 63-year-old Sam Blue pled guilty to conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence, and intimidation, and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce.
Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2