Memphis, TN

WREG

COGIC returning to Memphis for 114th Holy Convocation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ has announced its Holy Convocation will return to Memphis this November 8-15 at the historic Mason Temple and the newly renovated Renasant Convention Center. The event is expected to draw some 25,000 COGIC church members, known as “saints,” to Memphis and bring $33 million to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Jewish community responds to Kanye West words

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adidas announced they are kicking Kanye West to the curb. The sportswear giant announced it has immediately concluded its partnership with the rapper officially known just as “Ye” and had halted all production and sales of “Yeezy” branded products. This all comes...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis

UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on Lamar almost ends in shooting; two men wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is alive because a handgun misfired before the suspects sped off from a wreck scene on Lamar over the weekend, Memphis police say. Police say it began with a traffic accident shortly after noon Sunday on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road. A woman who was driving one of the vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman attacked for filming incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men after a woman was attacked Sunday. The aggravated assault occurred on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road Sunday afternoon. Officers said the victim was in an accident and she filmed the interaction with the other person involved. The two...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one detained after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been detained after a person was shot dead in South Memphis Monday. The deadly attack happened in the Washington Heights community of South Memphis. Police were called to the shooting on the 600 block of Stephens Place near Mississippi Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The shooting victim was pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
storyboardmemphis.org

That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial

There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in South Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Monday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of East Mallory Avenue. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect fled in a white Cadillac. According to police, the suspect and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
