New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
Football roundup: Indian River finishes regular season undefeated with win over Oneida
Indian River capped its impressive season with a 46-22 victory over Class B foe Oneida on Friday. The win for the Warriors completed their regular season mark at 8-0. It also likely locks Indian River as the No. 1 seed in the Class B playoffs.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
A local restaurant owner makes changes to menu to keep her business thriving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Several restaurants in the Syracuse area have closed within the last month including Kirby’s Grills in Westvale and Fayetteville, and Peachtree Sandwich Company in Dewitt. The owner of Peachtree Sandwich Company says it’s been tough. “The rising costs of goods, supply chain issues, those types of things just make it that much […]
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
WKTV
New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
Troopers search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake
Richfield Springs, N.Y. — Troopers are searching for a missing kayaker last seen on Saturday near Canadarago Lake. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Mass., was last seen assembling his kayak around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said. Mayock’s kayak was found unoccupied, and his belongings were found left behind,...
WKTV
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
Amsterdam police look for missing person
Amsterdam Police are looking for a missing person that might be in need of medical attention. Joshua T. Baker has been reported as missing as of October 21.
WNYT
Fire at Guilderland shopping plaza under investigation
A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
Vehicle Careens Down 1,500 Foot Embankment off I88 at Martin Hill
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crash on Interstate 88 near Harpursville where a vehicle careened hundreds of feet down an embankment, rolling over several times and leaving the driver trapped. Officials say the driver of the vehicle that left the road at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, October...
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Afton was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say
FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
cnyhomepage.com
State Police charge man with arson for starting fire at Bassett Hospital
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have charged a man for setting fire at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages and injuring over a dozen people. On Monday, officers arrived at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY for an arson investigation....
