Cooperstown, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero

The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
UTICA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New boat launch to be built on the Barge Canal in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, announced Friday, a new boat launch is being built in Verona, on the Barge Canal. Located on Cove Road, the new boat launch is supposed to increase recreational, fishing and boating. The boat launch...
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake

Richfield Springs, N.Y. — Troopers are searching for a missing kayaker last seen on Saturday near Canadarago Lake. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Mass., was last seen assembling his kayak around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said. Mayock’s kayak was found unoccupied, and his belongings were found left behind,...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time

UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Fire at Guilderland shopping plaza under investigation

A fire at Star Plaza in Guilderland is under investigation. The plaza is located at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. The fire broke out early Wednesday morning. A lot of smoke could be seen pouring out of the building. NewsChannel 13 working to find out a cause...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?

Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say

FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

State Police charge man with arson for starting fire at Bassett Hospital

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have charged a man for setting fire at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages and injuring over a dozen people. On Monday, officers arrived at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY for an arson investigation....
COOPERSTOWN, NY

