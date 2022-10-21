Ashley Avis was looking to put a modern spin on “Black Beauty,” Anna Sewell’s classic novel about one horse’s struggles and hardships. So when it came time to adapt the book for a new generation of moviegoers, Avis opted to have her equine protagonist be a wild mustang from the Onaqui Mountains of Utah. The film debuted on Disney+ in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, but the journey didn’t end with the release of “Black Beauty.”

6 HOURS AGO