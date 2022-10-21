Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Why ‘Black Beauty’ Director Ashley Avis Wanted to Explore Controversial Government Treatment of Wild Horses in New Documentary
Ashley Avis was looking to put a modern spin on “Black Beauty,” Anna Sewell’s classic novel about one horse’s struggles and hardships. So when it came time to adapt the book for a new generation of moviegoers, Avis opted to have her equine protagonist be a wild mustang from the Onaqui Mountains of Utah. The film debuted on Disney+ in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, but the journey didn’t end with the release of “Black Beauty.”
SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’: What Happened to Joshua Guimond? This Podcaster Has a Theory
A recent podcast, 'Simply Vanished,' looks at the disappearance of Joshua Guimond, whose case was covered in a recent episode of 'Unsolved Mysteries.'
Comments / 0