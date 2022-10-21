ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreland Hills, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy