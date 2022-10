Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will face some familiar faces on the opposite sidelines this weekend when his Scarlet Knights take on Minnesota. There is an array of coaches at Minnesota that once worked under him. That starts with head coach P.J. Fleck who was Rutgers’ wide receivers coach during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. He then followed Schiano to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he coached the same position on that Schiano-led squad for a year before being named head coach at Western Michigan.

