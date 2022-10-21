Bee’s Best: Casa Roble’s Josh Taylor wins athlete of the week poll

The guy who goes by “Tarzan” plays a pretty mean game of football.

Josh Taylor is the run threat for the Casa Roble Rams, a powerful 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior who has been paramount in his team’s 7-1 start heading into Friday night’s Golden Empire League showdown against Pioneer.

Taylor is The Bee’s Prep of the Week through fan voting for his efforts last week against Woodland, when he rushed 19 times for a season-high 176 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor has rushed for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns with a lot of season left to play, including the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs that start Nov. 4.

Taylor rushed for 1,188 yards and 14 scores in 2021. He’s a better version this fall.

“Josh Taylor has taken his game to the next level,” Casa Roble coach Chris Horner said. “He isn’t just a power runner anymore making holes whether there is an opponent in front of him or not. That part of his game is still sound, but his vision has gotten much better.”

The coach added that Taylor is a humble player who heaps credit to his offensive line, adding that, “he’s a heck of a player, an absolute gamer.”

And this clincher: “He still finds any excuse to have his shirt off whenever possible. Classic Tarzan!”