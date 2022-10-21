Read full article on original website
Collider
Taylor Swift Reveals How She Got Laura Dern to Cameo in “Bejeweled” Music Video
Taylor Swift revealed a little more than 'Sweet Nothing' during her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon promoting her new album Midnights. Her appearance came just minutes before the premiere of the music movie for her song Bejeweled. And in her interview with Fallon, she gave some key insights into just how she made magic happen in her dazzling new video, including how she managed to snag Laura Dern for a cameo.
Collider
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
Collider
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman Caught Between Two Families
Get the tissues ready, because a new trailer for the upcoming Florian Zeller film has just been released. The trailer gives us a look at Zeller's follow-up to The Father. The film also serves as a prequel to the 2020 film. The Son will prove to be yet another heartbreaking portrait of familial discord, giving more depth to The Father, and expanding on themes of generational trauma. The film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022. The Son is set to be released to theaters on November 25, 2022.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin's Composer on the Making of the Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Last week, some theaters premiered an exciting new title that people might be talking about for months. Yes, Black Adam is great, but the new Martin McDonagh film is now among us, and the director and screenwriter has once again struck gold with his storytelling. If you’ve seen The Banshees of Inisherin or are excited to check it out, you know that music is an essential part of composing a compelling narrative, and Hollywood Records shared with Collider that the comedy/drama has a lot to say in that department – and you can now hear the soundtrack of the movie yourself to discover how innovative and experimental it is.
Collider
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
Collider
What Was on the Paper Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the season finale of House of the Dragon, the civil war kicked off in earnest when Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is made aware of the death of her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and the coronation of King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). When Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) arrives at Dragonstone to offer her peace terms he brings with him a torn page from a book as a message to Rhaenyra from his daughter the dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
Collider
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Collider
Jonathan Frakes Talks 'Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction's 25th Anniversary, 'Star Trek: Picard', and His Meme Status
We got you. Not this time. Pure fiction. We made it up! That's right, I recently sat down with Jonathan Frakes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Originally debuting on Fox, Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction began airing in 1997 and ran for four seasons. Though actor James Brolin hosted the first season, which consisted of six episodes, Frakes took over the series in Season 2 following his run as Commander Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Frakes' role in Fact or Fiction has come back into the zeitgeist in recent years, with the creation of various memes — from 'Jonathan Frakes Tells You You're Wrong' to a slowed-down compilation of his most absurd questions, fans have found new joy in the nostalgic series.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’: Ismael Cruz Córdova on Figuring Out Sauron's Identity Early in Production
The first season of Prime Video’s staggeringly expensive series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has wrapped, with its season finale airing a few weeks ago. As the show concluded, fans saw their most burning question about the identity of the dreaded Dark Lord of Middle-Earth, Sauron, answered. The series has been marked by lovely cinematography and the entrance of new heroes to J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. One such hero, is the non-canonical character of the Silvan elf, Arondir portrayed by the Puerto Rican actor, Ismael Cruz Córdova.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Director Greg Yaitanes Explains Aemond's Mindset After Luke's Death
House of the Dragon season one has come to an end, and thus begins our watch to theorize and contemplate what comes next. The first season of the Game of Thrones prequel series gave us a taste of what’s to come in future during its final episode: its heartbreak and betrayal wrapped up in some very shocking moments and dragon fire. Fans got the first look at the many dragon fights to come in the upcoming season, and it was thrilling and bone-chilling. When Vhagar’s shadow is seen in the clouds flying over Arrax, fans took a collective gasp, the sheer size of the older dragon in comparison to the younger one, alarmed bad news and so it was.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Strength Is Not in Being a Fantasy Epic, But a Family Drama
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. The first season of House of the Dragon has just come to an end on HBO, and audience feelings about it are mixed. On one hand, there’s no denying that the show was a massive hit, bringing the Game of Thrones back to the public discourse after that god-awful finale. On the other, many viewers were more than a bit disappointed with a medieval-inspired fantasy show that had very few dragon flights and sword fights, and too many time jumps for its own good. To a considerable number of viewers, especially those already familiar with the Fire and Blood novel on which the series is based, the first stage of the Targaryen civil war that changed the fate of Westeros felt underwhelming on screen.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Most Heartbreaking Story Is About a Father and Daughter
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon is an epic tale of a young girl's tumultuous ascension as a pillar of cultural change and historical revolution. At the same time, it is also a deeply emotional exploration of the sacred bond between a father and daughter.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Doesn't See Alicent as a Villain
Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett Graces the Cover of Essence Magazine
Today, Essence magazine that, much like all of us, they’ve bought their one-way ticket to Wakanda and are excited to check out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In order to hype readers up, they have shared that their November/December print issue will feature none other than the Wakanda Queen herself, Angela Bassett. The magazine also revealed the cover of the upcoming issue, which goes comic-book style in order to celebrate the blockbuster’s origins.
Collider
'9-1-1' Episode 6 Sneak Peek Teases Explosive New Beginnings for Hen [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to reveal an exclusive clip for the upcoming sixth episode of 9-1-1's currently airing sixth season. The new clip focuses on Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) as she comes to terms with the fact that she is planning to resign from her position as a firefighter. The new...
Collider
Sam Heughan Was Told He Wasn't "Edgy" Enough to Play James Bond
Sam Heughan revealed that he was considered for the role of James Bond. The Outlander star detailed the audition process to play 007 in his upcoming memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, which will be available on October 25, where he disclosed that he auditioned for the role before Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale. He even described the process as “cloaked in so much secrecy” that he “felt like a real-life agent” comparing it to mission from past Bond films.
Collider
'The Boogeyman': Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Stephen King Adaptation
There has been no shortage of Stephen King content in recent years. The septuagenarian has been consistently pumping out new horror stories almost as often as he fires off politically-inclined tweets. The Boogeyman is not a new story, as it was first published in a 1973 issue of Cavalier magazine and later included in King’s 1978 short-story collection, “The Night Shift.” It is one of the latest to be announced as under development for a feature-length adaptation.
