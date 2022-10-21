Here at last: the finale of the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has aired and it offered both an exciting and tragic feel for what is to come next for Westeros. Amongst all the anger, fiery speeches, and desire for Green heads on spikes, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) has remained stout and resolute, determined not to plunge the realm into war. However, her stance will certainly be shifted with the dragon dance over Storm’s End between princes Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), which resulted in Aemond’s bigger dragon Vhagar ripping into the smaller Arrax and its rider, Lucerys. There is no turning back now, the Targaryen civil war is about to begin.

