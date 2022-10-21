Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman Caught Between Two Families
Get the tissues ready, because a new trailer for the upcoming Florian Zeller film has just been released. The trailer gives us a look at Zeller's follow-up to The Father. The film also serves as a prequel to the 2020 film. The Son will prove to be yet another heartbreaking portrait of familial discord, giving more depth to The Father, and expanding on themes of generational trauma. The film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022. The Son is set to be released to theaters on November 25, 2022.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Collider
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Collider
Taylor Swift Reveals How She Got Laura Dern to Cameo in “Bejeweled” Music Video
Taylor Swift revealed a little more than 'Sweet Nothing' during her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon promoting her new album Midnights. Her appearance came just minutes before the premiere of the music movie for her song Bejeweled. And in her interview with Fallon, she gave some key insights into just how she made magic happen in her dazzling new video, including how she managed to snag Laura Dern for a cameo.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Poster Teases Jonathan Majors' Power Over the Multiverse
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has quietly been shaping up to be one of the most interesting films of the MCU’s Phase 4, with the inclusion of surprising characters and even more surprising new actors. After months of anticipation, a trailer and poster for Quantumania has finally dropped, and it seemingly confirms the fact that fans are in for one helluva ride with the latest installment in the Ant-Man franchise.
Collider
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
Collider
'The Midnight Club': The Biggest Differences Between the Book and Show
Editor's Note: The following contains The Midnight Club spoilers.Master storyteller Mike Flanagan has added a new branch to his 'Flanaverse' with his teen horror series, The Midnight Club on Netflix. The streaming service released all 10 episodes on October 7th, 2022, each of which are loosely inspired by the 1994 novel of the same name, written by Christopher Pike. Following two years of production, The Midnight Club has already received some recognition with viewers wondering about a second season. While fans wait to see if the resolutions of Brightcliffe's mysteries will be televised, the show's popularity does beg an investigation of how closely it matched the source material and some key points of where it differed.
George RR Martin shares rare The Winds of Winter update: ‘It’ll be as big as a dragon’
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has shared an exciting update on his forthcoming novel.The Winds of Winter will be the sixth entry in his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series.The book will follow in the series after Dance with Dragons, which was published in July 2011.During a livestream organised by his publisher, Random House, the author divulged that the book is roughly “three-quarters of the way done”.He called it a “big, big book”, adding: “It’s a challenging book. It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series.”“A...
Collider
A Look Back At The 'Man-Thing' TV Movie (Yes, It Exists)
Of the many praises that have been sung about Werewolf By Night, a great deal of them center around the relationship between Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope and the massive pile of plants that is Man-Thing (Carey Jones/Jeffery Ford). Formerly a biochemist known as Ted Sallis, Man-Thing was transformed into his mossy alter ego due to an injection of an experimental compound and encountering magical forces within a swamp. Although Man-Thing has appeared in other Marvel television projects including episodes of The Super Hero Squad Show and Ultimate Spider-Man, his biggest claim to fame before Werewolf by Night was the TV film titled...Man-Thing.
Collider
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
Collider
Why Did Audiences Hate John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ & ‘Prince of Darkness’ at First?
Today, the films in John Carpenter’s self-proclaimed Apocalypse Trilogy –The Thing, Prince of Darkness, and In the Mouth of Madness – are beloved entries in the pantheon of American horror movies. The Thing especially has become a masterpiece that has surpassed the reputation of the film it was remaking, to the point that it can still be referenced in modern projects like Halloween Ends much to the enthusiasm of moviegoers everywhere. Considering their acclaimed nature, it can be baffling to remember that these movies were once downright despised by general moviegoers and critics alike.
Collider
What Was on the Paper Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the season finale of House of the Dragon, the civil war kicked off in earnest when Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is made aware of the death of her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and the coronation of King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney). When Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) arrives at Dragonstone to offer her peace terms he brings with him a torn page from a book as a message to Rhaenyra from his daughter the dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke).
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Ryan Condal Shares What Fans Can Expect
Here at last: the finale of the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has aired and it offered both an exciting and tragic feel for what is to come next for Westeros. Amongst all the anger, fiery speeches, and desire for Green heads on spikes, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) has remained stout and resolute, determined not to plunge the realm into war. However, her stance will certainly be shifted with the dragon dance over Storm’s End between princes Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), which resulted in Aemond’s bigger dragon Vhagar ripping into the smaller Arrax and its rider, Lucerys. There is no turning back now, the Targaryen civil war is about to begin.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes
Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
Collider
‘Terrifier 2’ to Stream on Screambox in Time for Halloween
Art the Clown is most pleased to inform you Terrifier 2 is coming to SCREAMBOX just in time for Halloween. Besides scoring a sweet streaming release, the surprise horror hit is also expanding its theatrical reach to more than one thousand screens nationwide. Released in 2016, the first Terrifier quickly...
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Expands Aemond Targaryen Beyond His Book Version
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon takes the theme of inheritance from Game of Thrones and expands upon them. If Game of Thrones questioned what qualities defined a good leader, House of the Dragon considers the factors that have prevented rulers from ever taking the throne. Obviously, societal stigmas based on sexuality, gender, and race are a huge factor, but House of the Dragon also deals with the inherent tragedy of being a “second son.” Daemon (Matt Smith), Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) all live within the shadow of older brothers who they must show reverence for.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.
Collider
Sam Heughan Was Told He Wasn't "Edgy" Enough to Play James Bond
Sam Heughan revealed that he was considered for the role of James Bond. The Outlander star detailed the audition process to play 007 in his upcoming memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, which will be available on October 25, where he disclosed that he auditioned for the role before Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale. He even described the process as “cloaked in so much secrecy” that he “felt like a real-life agent” comparing it to mission from past Bond films.
