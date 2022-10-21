ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

masked man
3d ago

It's pretty sad that they are willing to just give illegals drivers licenses. When you have to renew your license you need proof of who you are , birth certificate, passport, proof of residency, electric bill, ect. But they just want illegals to have them .

Laran
3d ago

Vote NO. Stop this insanity by leftist liberal democrat politicians!! They have no right to go against the voters and taxpaying Americans. A petition was generated to stop this and it got 4X the required signatures!! Vote NO. Illegal is illegal.

Jo Belle
3d ago

This is what is wrong with democrats. “The drivers on the road regardless of immigration status.” No we don’t want that. Stop selling illegals cars. That will help the situation. And if they are driving and are here illegally and are in an accident deport them. Along with their family so they aren’t separated.

