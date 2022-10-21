There were some dark days this fall for the Mohawk football program, but Saturday wasn’t one of them. The Warriors cemented their spot in the WPIAL playoffs by pulling off a 22-8 upset on the road against Western Beaver, an opponent that had lost once all season. Remembering where Mohawk was eight weeks ago, facing an investigation into hazing allegations, makes the players’ recent accomplishments all the more unexpected.

21 HOURS AGO