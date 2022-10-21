Read full article on original website
LIVE UPDATES: Week 9 Friday Night Football game updates from Central PA
(WHTM) — We’re just a couple weeks away from the high school football playoffs as teams continue to push for Division titles in Week 9 action. The abc27 sports team will bring you highlights and analysis from 13 of the top games across the Midstate in Week 9. Friday Night Football begins at 11:15 p.m. […]
5 things we learned in Week 8 of high school football
There were some dark days this fall for the Mohawk football program, but Saturday wasn’t one of them. The Warriors cemented their spot in the WPIAL playoffs by pulling off a 22-8 upset on the road against Western Beaver, an opponent that had lost once all season. Remembering where Mohawk was eight weeks ago, facing an investigation into hazing allegations, makes the players’ recent accomplishments all the more unexpected.
Sportsbeat: Week 9 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 21
Welcome back to week nine of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bishop Guilfoyle: 56Bishop McCort: 3QTR: FINAL CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights. Altoona: 14Carlisle: 24QTR: FINAL Glendale: 27Claysburg-Kimmel: 12QTR: FINAL Hollidaysburg: 28Tyrone: 41QTR: […]
Kentucky high school football roundup: How St. Xavier, Trinity, KCD and CAL won in Week 10
Seven different St. Xavier football players scored Friday as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A blew out Pleasure Ridge Park 50-14. With the win, St. Xavier (8-1) clinched the Class 6A, District Three title and will enjoy homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Junior quarterback Trevor Havill got the offense...
