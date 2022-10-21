ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 12

Sis Sexton
3d ago

that is what's wrong with this world today everybody wants to make everything about race ain't nobody different than anybody else in their color this should not even been brought up

Reply
5
4d ago

The problem is we citizens small town people to a lot more time than we do people that live in the city we need to equal that out some and by doing that we wouldn’t even have to build any more jails

Reply
4
SmokinMidWest
3d ago

Sadly, they usually go to prison. The death penalty and life has been abolished for minors. Juveniles who experience a hateful and violent atmosphere such as prison will less likely be successful in life. Juveniles are preyed and looked upon as weak inmates. In most cases violence is deemed necessary as self defense. Delinquents who overcome this obstacle become more prone to extreme violence, substance abuse, as well as develop mental disorders. The real blame is culture, including other cultural influences, parenting, and communication. The greyest of grey areas. Juveniles need to pick more books up!!!!!

Reply
3
103GBF

Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?

The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WHITELAND, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children’s vaccines

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children. But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so. Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That...
INDIANA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman bonded out on Murder charge, fled, now arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana

McDonald County, Mo. – Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker that Dawn Wynn is back in custody.  Complete details of her capture are not known.  She is in Indiana currently. “We’re happy to report that Dawn Wynn is in custody. Earlier this afternoon, we were contacted by authorities in Indiana. Wynn had been recognized from television coverage and the...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana gas tax to increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
INDIANA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650

man holding moneyPhoto by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Holden Loses in Marion County Court

A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana balance of power on the ballot

In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana

Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
PORTER COUNTY, IN

