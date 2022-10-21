that is what's wrong with this world today everybody wants to make everything about race ain't nobody different than anybody else in their color this should not even been brought up
The problem is we citizens small town people to a lot more time than we do people that live in the city we need to equal that out some and by doing that we wouldn’t even have to build any more jails
Sadly, they usually go to prison. The death penalty and life has been abolished for minors. Juveniles who experience a hateful and violent atmosphere such as prison will less likely be successful in life. Juveniles are preyed and looked upon as weak inmates. In most cases violence is deemed necessary as self defense. Delinquents who overcome this obstacle become more prone to extreme violence, substance abuse, as well as develop mental disorders. The real blame is culture, including other cultural influences, parenting, and communication. The greyest of grey areas. Juveniles need to pick more books up!!!!!
