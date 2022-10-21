ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

knau.org

Experts: Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S.

Experts say the death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic. Epidemiologists say the disease sounds scary and is almost always fatal, but the Centers for Disease Control and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Dinosaurs live on, at least outside this retired teacher’s Nevada home

HENDERSON, Nev. - For the past 16 years, dinosaurs have roamed a retired middle school teacher's front yard. When you drive up to Steve Springer’s home in Henderson, Nevada, you will notice dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes: a velociraptor triceratops, a blue brontosaurus, and a tyrannosaurus rex. Springer’s...
HENDERSON, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada police issue warning after edibles found in Halloween candy

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police issuing a stern warning after marijuana edibles were found in Halloween candy in northern Nevada. Police said candy with controlled substances aren't easily identifiable or discernable at first glance. Parents are encouraged to take the time to inspect...
NEVADA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead

After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

KINGMAN, AZ

