Read full article on original website
Related
knau.org
Experts: Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S.
Experts say the death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic. Epidemiologists say the disease sounds scary and is almost always fatal, but the Centers for Disease Control and...
Fox5 KVVU
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.
2news.com
State Agriculture Officials encourage horse health safety measures after rise of pigeon fever
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is encouraging horse owners to practice good horse health safety measures to mitigate the risk of disease as numbers of confirmed cases of pigeon fever rise in the fall. Year to date, the NDA Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed 23 cases of pigeon fever,...
fox10phoenix.com
Dinosaurs live on, at least outside this retired teacher’s Nevada home
HENDERSON, Nev. - For the past 16 years, dinosaurs have roamed a retired middle school teacher's front yard. When you drive up to Steve Springer’s home in Henderson, Nevada, you will notice dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes: a velociraptor triceratops, a blue brontosaurus, and a tyrannosaurus rex. Springer’s...
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A brand new UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine education building has a goal to help everyday Nevadans get better access to a doctor: by adding more students and churning out more medical graduates, the school will in turn help relieve the doctor shortage plaguing Nevada.
mynews4.com
Nevada police issue warning after edibles found in Halloween candy
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police issuing a stern warning after marijuana edibles were found in Halloween candy in northern Nevada. Police said candy with controlled substances aren't easily identifiable or discernable at first glance. Parents are encouraged to take the time to inspect...
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say. According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of 'When We Were Young' opening day
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
‘Are the chickens on strike?’ Egg shortage impacts Las Vegas businesses and consumers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them. With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses. It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas. […]
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus Monday evening, according to a message sent to parents and guardians. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside of the building after the school had closed for the day, the message said. The staff member was assaulted by an “unknown […]
Scary spending as Halloween approaches; Las Vegas drops to No. 8 best city
With Halloween just a week away, Nevada is in the midst of a spending spree on candy, costumes and scary decorations -- an anticipated $171.2 million, experts say.
CCFD: No victims inside structure fire on Valley View, Spring Mountain
The Clark County Fire Department said that they responded to a structure fire on Spring Mountain and Valley View Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
actionnews5.com
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police hosting free trunk or treat event with ‘haunted forest’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police have announced that the agency will host its first-ever trunk or treat event on Friday. According to Nevada State Police, the free event will candy, a haunted forest, inflatable slide, food and more. The agency says the event will take place from...
1 person dies after single vehicle crash in Henderson
Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
2news.com
Nevada Students Test Lower In Reading, Math Compared To 2019
Students here in Nevada are testing lower in math and reading compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) recognizes the insight the NAEP data provides.
Comments / 0