crowdfundinsider.com
Banyan Raises $43M Series A to Scale SKU Data Network
Banyan, the network for SKU data, recently announced it has raised a $43 million Series A round led by Fin Capital and M13. The funds from the investment round will “accelerate Banyan’s technology and infrastructure growth to benefit merchants, hotels, banks and fintechs.”. The Banyan network “enables retail...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ottr Finance, a Solana-based Crypto App, Raises $3.1M in Funding
Ottr, a Web3 mobile app that makes holding crypto easier and more secure than ever, is pleased to announce it has “closed on a $3.1 million pre-seed funding round led by Race Capital with participation from Circle Ventures, Slow Ventures, and Kamal Ravikant.”. Ottr will “use proceeds from the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fireblocks Introduces Digital Asset Payments Engine
Fireblocks, a platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced the public launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that will “enable payment service providers (PSPs) with the ability to provide a blockchain agnostic, end-to-end solution for merchants, entrepreneurs and creators to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any geography.”
crowdfundinsider.com
LianLian Global Acquires Stake In AI Enhanced Content Generator ContentBot
LianLian Global, a global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this investment, LianLian Global will “offer the world’s most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs...
crowdfundinsider.com
Moneyhub Secures £35M from Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group
Moneyhub, an Open Finance, Open Data, and payments platform, announced that it has secured “an initial £35m in funding from high profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group, with an additional £5m debt facility provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Intellect Global Transaction Banking Launches New BaaS Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced “the launch of Banking-as-a-Service for their global clients.”. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been “facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Unstoppable Domains Integrates with Wyre
Unstoppable Domains integrates with Wyre and will be providing users “a quick and secure way to load their wallet.”. Wyre’s payment infrastructure has “continued to support businesses much like Unstoppable Domains, and [the team] are continuing to build solutions aimed at removing common roadblocks and frictional points in Web3 building.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Fintech vestr Secures CHF 10M via Round Led by Elevator Ventures
Swiss Fintech startup vestr has structured an oversubscribed financing round, “combining a traditional equity investment with a non-dilutive component.”. Led by Elevator Ventures, the venture capital arm of Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the investment round “combines the resources of high-profile family offices in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Latin America.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Jack Henry, Mastercard to Address Financial “Fragmentation”
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard that will “enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place.”. Together,...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Vietnam’s Fundiin Secures $5M via Series A Round
BNPL Fintech firm Fundiin has secured $5 million in capital via a Series A round that was recently co-led by Trihill Capital and ThinkZone Ventures. The funds from the investment round should assist Fundiin with expanding at a quicker pace and enter Indonesian markets in the foreseeable future. With the...
crowdfundinsider.com
CEPRES Predictive Intelligence Launches to Assist Private Market Investors
CEPRES — which claims to be the leader in private market investment technology and data — announced the launch of CEPRES Predictive Intelligence, which is described as “an enhanced, future-oriented portfolio management suite based on CEPRES’s proven and backtested forecasting technology.”. CEPRES Predictive Intelligence enables investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
Card Issuer Apto Payments Adds Patriot Bank as Bank Partner
Card issuer and service provider Apto Payments announced the addition of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., a Connecticut corporation “as a new bank partner to help customers bring card products to market with ease and confidence.”. Patriot is a bank that is “committed to supporting purpose-driven, digital-first financial products and...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cloud Processing Platform Enfuce Introduces Real-time Card Spending Control Tool
Enfuce, the “pioneering” issuer processing platform, has announced the launch of its dynamic spend management tool Authorization Control, which “empowers companies of any size, in any sector, to set transaction and spending controls for any card in real time.”. Combined with Enfuce’s turnkey Card as a Service...
crowdfundinsider.com
Little Interest. Digital Assets Continue Weekly Outflow
Coinshares weekly report on digital asset investment activity once again depicts a market with little activity as investors look elsewhere to park their money. According to the report, digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling $5 million last week in a continuation of this “apathetic period that began in September.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining Fund to Be Established by JKL Group After Launch of US Business Operations
Leveraging the firm’s expertise in asset management and Bitcoin Mining, JKL Group is set to raise “a $50M mining infrastructure fund from family offices, HNWI, and institutional investors active in the digital assets space.”. JKL Group is reportedly “the first APAC headquartered digital asset management firm to set...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Platform Exodus Announces Polygon Support in Web3 Wallet
Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO and Securitize ATS:EXOD), which claims to be the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, and Polygon Technology, a developer of Polygon, the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol Polygon supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, recently announced “the addition of Polygon support in Exodus’s browser-based Web3 Wallet.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Finance Solution Provider Cross River Expands Card Issuing with Amex
Cross River Bank, an infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, announced a new collaboration with American Express that “allows Cross River to issue credit cards on behalf of fintechs on the American Express network.”. Gilles Gade, Founder, President and CEO of Cross River, said:. “Collaborating with American Express...
crowdfundinsider.com
Delta National Bank Selects Finastra’s Cloud-Native Core, Payments Hub
Finastra recently announced that Delta National Bank & Trust Company has selected Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go “as its new retail core banking and payments solutions to modernize its digital banking infrastructure.”. The move will also “support better customer experiences for its international account holders.”. Headquartered...
crowdfundinsider.com
A P27 Solution Introduced by PaymentComponents for the Nordic ISO20022 Adoption
After delivering some innovative solutions for FedNow in the US and MEPS+ in Singapore, PaymentComponents delivers a P27 solution for the Nordics. Enhancing its Finaplo Financial messaging solution with P27 payments “allows banks in the area to alleviate the burden of transitioning to this new protocol.”. P27 is “a...
