PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
FEEDING SAN DIEGO ANNOUNCES FRIENDLY FUNDRAISING CHALLENGE WITH PHILADEPHIA’S FOOD BANK PHILABUNDANCE
Donation challenge kicks off today as the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres face off on the field. Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, has accepted a challenge from fellow Feeding America organization Philabundance – Philadelphia's food bank – to see who can raise more funding to help feed their communities during the baseball series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. This friendly fundraising challenge will raise critical funds and awareness for the hunger-relief organizations during a challenging economic period that has made the cost of operations skyrocket.
LEMON GROVE LIONS CLUB DONATES $1,000 TO FISHER HOUSE
The Lemon Grove Lions Club serves their community, hosting fundraising events which allow for donations to be given, such as the one just presented to Fisher House San Diego. This donation was from the proceeds from their recent Cornhole Tournament. Fisher House San Diego offers a “home away from home”...
SDSU FOOTBALL: AZTECS GET THEIR GROOVE BACK, DEFEAT NEVADA 23-7
October 23, 2022 (Reno) - After a bye week, the Aztecs are back in action against Nevada tonight in the Silver State. SDSU wasted no time. Senior linebacker and Helix alumni Michael Shawcroft forced a fumble 40 seconds into the game and senior safety Patrick McMorris returned it for the touchdown. West Hills alum Jack Browning nailed a 30-yard field goal and the Aztecs led 10-0 after one.
SDSU SWIM & DIVE DOMINATES ONCE AGAIN AT GCU QUAD MEET
The Aztecs won 11 of 12 events on the day to extend their streak of dual-meet wins to 41 straight, dating back to Jan. 8, 2018. Once again, SDSU set the early tone in the first race of the day, capturing three of the top four spots in the 400 medley relay, including the foursome of Evonne Stehr, Meredith Smithbaker, Mai McKenna, and Avery Turney, who emerged triumphant with a time of 3:46.88, while the quartet of Riley Tapley, Christiana Williams, Lizzie Menzmer and Lyndsey Wehr took second with a 3:48.82 clocking.
SDSU VOLLEYBALL RACES PAST AIR FORCE IN FOUR SETS
Aztec freshman Madison Corf blasts a match-high 21 kills. After the two teams combined for 29 ties and 11 lead changes in the first two sets, the contest witnessed just one more deadlock the rest of the way, as the Aztecs (5-16, 3-7 MW) seized control to put the brakes on a six-match slide.
