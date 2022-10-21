Read full article on original website
Drag performances
Thanks to Kelcie Mosley-Morris for her Idaho Capital Sun article on drag performances printed in Idaho State Journal on October 18. Kelcie reveals another developing cabal of Idaho Anti-Freedom Foundation secret sock puppet legislators lobbied by Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti to make drag costumes illegal. In Conzatti’s opinion, drag is inherently a sexualized caricature of gender. Conzatti and his legislative buddies are apparently afraid of seeing men dress as women, or maybe women dressing as men. This legislation would prohibit the traditional Kirkin’ of the Tartans which celebrates Scottish connections to Presbyterian churches including men wearing kilts (gasp). More religious freedom stopped by conservative Idaho Republican extremists. And then Conzatti will recognize the Idaho Supreme Court, a bunch of men wearing robes that to some look like women’s mumu clothing or nun’s habits. Maybe Conzatti’s legislation will prohibit women from wearing pants suits. I know the real reason for this cabal is to provide further distraction from GOP legislation that takes away personal rights and freedoms like library book bans and shifts more tax and land benefits to the rich.
Universities join forces to start maple syrup production in Southeast Idaho
On a steep hillside beneath a canopy of scarlet leaves, University of Idaho Extension educator Bracken Henderson, Franklin County, searched for the perfect copse of bigtooth maples. About 25 yards uphill, his collaborators – Paul Harris, a research technician with Utah State University’s Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping, and USU plant sciences graduate student Jesse Mathews – evaluated trunk circumferences within another grove. The researchers are in the first year of...
Supporting James Ruchti
I'm supporting James Ruchti for D29 Idaho Senate because of his strong record supporting the working people of Idaho. Endorsed by the AFL-CIO and the Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho, James understands prioritizing living wages, safe work conditions, supporting the funding of public education, and backing laws that will improve our lives. What we need is someone who cares about the real living and working conditions here in Pocatello and I'm confident in Ruchti's voting record and dedication to people who work hard and care about their community.
Idaho nuclear lab gets $150M to upgrade infrastructure
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act...
US Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after planned burn grows into wildfire
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested last week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin
ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution's right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.”
