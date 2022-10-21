Thanks to Kelcie Mosley-Morris for her Idaho Capital Sun article on drag performances printed in Idaho State Journal on October 18. Kelcie reveals another developing cabal of Idaho Anti-Freedom Foundation secret sock puppet legislators lobbied by Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti to make drag costumes illegal. In Conzatti’s opinion, drag is inherently a sexualized caricature of gender. Conzatti and his legislative buddies are apparently afraid of seeing men dress as women, or maybe women dressing as men. This legislation would prohibit the traditional Kirkin’ of the Tartans which celebrates Scottish connections to Presbyterian churches including men wearing kilts (gasp). More religious freedom stopped by conservative Idaho Republican extremists. And then Conzatti will recognize the Idaho Supreme Court, a bunch of men wearing robes that to some look like women’s mumu clothing or nun’s habits. Maybe Conzatti’s legislation will prohibit women from wearing pants suits. I know the real reason for this cabal is to provide further distraction from GOP legislation that takes away personal rights and freedoms like library book bans and shifts more tax and land benefits to the rich.

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO