Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?. While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks. Of course, playing on a short week...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Will Saints’ Soul-Searching Pay Off?

The NFC South is a mess, which means the Saints are still very much in the hunt. The division is reminiscent of the NFC East from not so long ago. Things are just pretty bad all around. Naturally, lots of rumors are starting to swirl about Saints players and their futures, but they are just those right now. It's hard to imagine New Orleans trading anyone if they still have a shot to make something of their season. Of course, it's worth noting that the NFL's trade deadline is quickly approaching on Nov. 1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?

The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Steelers Series Highlights

It's not a coincidence that the Miami Dolphins' 50th-year anniversary celebration of their 1972 perfect team will come on a night they're facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was, after all, the Steelers that the Dolphins defeated in the 1972 AFC Championship Game on their way to the only perfect season in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs fought hard in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills but ultimately came up short, and they'll have a chance to right the ship on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. For the first time since the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory back in February of 2020,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Bring Back WR Greg Ward

One of the more well-respected Eagles players is back in Aaron Moorehead's wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Greg Ward was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad on Monday. Ward was part of the team’s receiving corps from 2019 through 2021 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Frank Clark suspended two games by NFL for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, the league announced Tuesday. The punishment is in relation to two arrests Clark had last season for gun charges in Los Angeles. Clark resolved the matter legally in September when he pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon; he was sentenced to one year of “informal probation” and also had to complete 40 hours of volunteer community service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Jones Officially on IR; Dolphins Makes Other Moves

The Miami Dolphins made the expected move of putting safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve, one of four roster moves the team made Tuesday. The other moves involved the practice squad, with the team signing DB Jamal Perry and WR Calvin Jackson and putting WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts Presents “Awesome Challenge” for Steelers

Mike Tomlin isn't used to losing. This is Tomlin's 16th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh, which is the NFL's definition of continuity. Since Chuck Noll showed up to take over the Steelers in 1969, the organization has only had three head coaches and all of them have won Super Bowls. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing campaign in his first 15 tries, is almost sure to join Noll and Bill Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider

FRISCO - Jason Peters “done” in Dallas?! But … he just got here!. The Dallas Cowboys proudly signed the nine-time Eagles Pro Bowler to fortify their offensive line, and he has contributed a bit as a rotational helper who can play tackle or guard. But Peters is...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars Officially Trade James Robinson to Jets

James Robinson's time as a Jacksonville Jaguars has, officially, ended. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report Monday night that the Jaguars had traded Robinson to the New York Jets, who lost rookie running back sensation Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday. According to ESPN's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 8 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) find themselves heading to the bayou to take don't the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Sunday. The Raiders' offense is on fire, and a win in the Big Easy is critical for the to keep their hopes of a playoff birth alive. DC Patrick...
HENDERSON, LA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a ‘Sinking Ship’, per NFL.com

Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Epitome’ of Selflessness, Says QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys fans have seen the heartwarming friendship that quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott share since first entering the league together in 2016. Quickly taking the NFL by storm as rookies, they became the faces of one of the biggest franchises in sports. However, that on-field chemistry...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Mecole Hardman’s 3-touchdown day in Chiefs win at 49ers included this rare feat by a WR

Patrick Mahomes has a theory on why Mecole Hardman is made for jet-sweeps. “What makes Mecole so good at it is, obviously he’s super-fast, but he runs really hard,” Mahomes said. “A lot of times you get smaller receivers, and they want to get to the sideline, get yards and get out of bounds. Mecole gets his foot in the ground and gets upfield and trusts his blockers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 37-23 Win vs. Chargers

Vaulting into first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks used a balanced, explosive offensive attack and an opportunistic defense to race out to a 17-point lead and earn a convincing 37-23 road upset victory over the Chargers on Sunday. As expected, Seattle had no shortage of stars on the...
SEATTLE, WA

