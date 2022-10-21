ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Sheriff's homicide detectives investigate death of Hesperia man at home

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mOBF_0ii6bVRs00

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 71-year-old man at a home in Hesperia.

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station officials identified the dead man as James Ambrozio, Jr.

Sheriff’s officials said that at 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a dead elderly male at a residence in the 9100 block of Orange Leaf Court.

The home is south of Main Street and between Maple Avenue and the California Aqueduct.

When deputies arrived at the scene, medical personnel pronounced Ambrozio dead.

An investigation by deputies revealed that Ambrozio suffered from multiple sharp force injuries.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail arrived and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

The suspect(s) remains unknown. The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
POMONA, CA
z1077fm.com

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA
z1077fm.com

70 Year-Old Danish Man Killed by Truck on Twentynine Palms Highway

A 70 year old Danish man was killed by a truck on Twentyine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley Sunday night (October 23). The Sheriff’s office reports that Knuderik Rasmussen was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near Dumosa Ave at approximately 8:48 p.m. The investigation found that Rasmussen was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when the collision happened, and that the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
foxla.com

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD

COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley

A 70-year-old man from Denmark was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing State Route 62 in Yucca Valley Sunday night. The crash happened on SR-62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) and Dumosa Avenue at approximately 8:48 p.m. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that the man, Knuderik Rasmussen, was crossing SR-62 The post Denmark man killed while crossing the street along SR-62 in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy