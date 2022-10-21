Read full article on original website
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: For The Lucky Few
The Miata may be impractically small, but Mazda's iconic roadster pairs outsize personality with driver engagement worth celebrating.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Elon Musk Teases New Tesla Colors As Gigafactory Berlin Shows Its Talents
Historically, Tesla models haven't been available in many colors. The decision to keep paint options limited was likely one of necessity rather than an artistic one. Simplifying the paint choices allows production to run smoother and gets cars out the factory door in a timely manner. Given Tesla's ongoing problem with production delays, slimming down the options list to speed things up might be a good thing.
Why Porsche Discontinued The Legendary Carrera GT
The Porsche Carrera GT, also called the Type 980, is a beast of a sports car, with some even referring to it as a hypercar instead of a supercar.
Tesla Model 3 Vs BMW I4: Which Is The Better Electric Car?
BMW was ahead of the pack when it launched the i3 and i8 back in 2013, but the German auto maker seemingly gave up on the electric race until 2020 when it announced the iX3. BMW is continuing its renewed efforts in the all-electric space, this time taking on the Tesla Model 3 with the i4 in its various permutations.
Lotus Eletre Electric SUV Reveals Its Price, Power And Range
Lotus' entry into the performance electric SUV space may have been a surprise, but the Eletre certainly isn't giving up the speed that the brand is known for.
Why Porsche Loves The Flat-Six Engine (And Why You Should Too)
Porsche decided almost 60 years ago that it was going in its own direction, opting for the boxer engines that improve many aspects of its vehicles.
Mini Cooper SE Vs Chevrolet Bolt EV: Which Is The Better Budget Electric Car?
Electric vehicles have been picking up steam in recent years, with electric pickup trucks taking over construction sites and even high-end electric motorcycles making headlines. Hatchbacks are a staple for budget-conscious car buyers, often striking a good compromise between price, features, and the fun factor. With electric vehicles growing in popularity, budget hatchbacks were bound to start popping up. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Mini Cooper SE are both early entries into this new class of small, affordable electric vehicles, coming in at around the $30,000 to $35,000 mark.
Maserati's GranCabrio Prototype Already Looks Stunning
Maserati's plans for a convertible all-electric sports car were hardly secret. Now, the shapely GranCabrio has been revealed in prototype form.
Jaguar E-Type Electric Car Conversion Gives 60s Icon A Tesla Upgrade
Enzo Ferrari allegedly called it the most beautiful car ever made, and now you can have Jaguar's legendary E-Type as an all-electric Tesla-powered restomod.
2023 Kia Niro EV Price Revealed: Power, Range And Tech
The Kia Niro EV's pricing is pretty much as expected, but opting for higher trims makes things both more exciting and expensive too. When it comes to practicality, the 2022 Kia Niro PHEV shines by flaunting impressive fuel economy. This is accompanied by trim levels that add more luxury and power to the lineup, with prices ranging from $24,690 all the way to $31,990. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor give a combined 139 horsepower. With the 2023 Kia Niro EV, however, Kia will be swapping out its combustion engine in lieu of a full-on electric setup that generates even more power.
The Legendary Ford Thunderbird Could Be Coming Back To Take On The Corvette As An EV
Potentially following in the footsteps of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, a revival of the Ford Thunderbird model could ship as an electric vehicle.
The Unexpected Bottleneck Holding Back Tesla Deliveries
Tesla, everyone's favorite (or least favorite) EV company, is no stranger to production issues. For example, the Tesla Model X is a startlingly quick SUV with a price tag of well over $100,000 with all the boxes checked — but its fancy falcon doors hide the fact that several new Model Xs look like they were built on a Friday afternoon seconds before the shift at the factory ended. That's not a good look for a company that claims to be the alpha and omega of EVs.
Elon Musk Promises Smaller, Cheaper Tesla, But We've Been Burned Before
Tesla is reportedly working on a cheaper electric vehicle that could give millions of people easier access to the zero-emission transportation method. However, like many ideas CEO Elon Musk promotes, and a lot of the things Tesla is currently working on, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. Musk's idea of a $25,000 Tesla was first unveiled in 2020 at the company's annual "Battery Day" event.
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Electric Pickup Revealed With Big Range And Big Price
Electric trucks are shaping up to be big business, but if the Hummer EV is a little too shouty for your tastes, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 might offer a slightly less ostentatious alternative if you can stand to wait. Set to take on Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian's R1T, and a host of other EV pickups including — when it finally arrives — Tesla's Cybertruck, the Sierra EV is an electric pitch to GMC's most loyal buyers, and the automaker is starting out targeting those customers with the deepest pockets.
How To Check Your Tesla Model 3's Battery Health And Avoid The Dreaded Phantom Drain
Phantom drain, or vampire drain, can significantly hurt your Tesla Model 3 battery's charge and, therefore, its range. Here's how to avoid phantom drain.
