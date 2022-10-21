The Kia Niro EV's pricing is pretty much as expected, but opting for higher trims makes things both more exciting and expensive too. When it comes to practicality, the 2022 Kia Niro PHEV shines by flaunting impressive fuel economy. This is accompanied by trim levels that add more luxury and power to the lineup, with prices ranging from $24,690 all the way to $31,990. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor give a combined 139 horsepower. With the 2023 Kia Niro EV, however, Kia will be swapping out its combustion engine in lieu of a full-on electric setup that generates even more power.

4 DAYS AGO