Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
Manatee County ends contract with red-light camera vendor, nullifying violations
Manatee County's contract with red-light camera vendor Conduent has expired, nullifying all violations issued by the company.
WINKNEWS.com
Man bitten while trying to remove alligator from Englewood East property
A man was bitten by an alligator on Tuesday morning while trying to remove it from his property in Englewood East. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood East. The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and was bitten on the arm.
23-Year-Old Sarasota Woman Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened just before 11 AM on Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue, Sarasota. A woman, age 23, of Sarasota, was struck by a
Sarasota County crews hope to save hundreds of young trees toppled by Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Trimming crews in Sarasota County are still trying to clear up the mess after strong winds from Hurricane Ian toppled thousands of trees across Florida. Many trees managed to hold their own against the wind but were left leaning. In Sarasota County, crews have started to...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County declines rezone for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to drop consideration of giving a business corridor overlay designation to a strip of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch from Fruitville Road north to Blue Lake Road. Commissioners originally were set to decide whether to grant the business corridor overlay designation for both that...
Man found dead in driveway leads to homicide investigation in Manatee County
Manatee County detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a driveway on Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Man charged with breaking into occupied North Port home
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police have arrested a Jacksonville man after he allegedly broke into a home Oct. 23 and attempted to steal computer equipment. Police say a woman was awakened in her home on Lady Slipper Avenue to a loud sound. She opened her bedroom door and saw a man trying to open a sliding door at the back of the house.
Mysuncoast.com
Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.
Debris removal still a major problem in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian, residents say
The Lazy River Village in Sarasota County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring in St. Pete stopped, police said
St. Petersburg Police said a joint operation with multiple Tampa Bay area law enforcement departments and FDLE brought to a violent drug trafficking operation to an end.
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
More mobile homes appearing as many continue to recover from Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month since Hurricane Ian changed lives forever, some still need to figure out where to live.
businessobserverfl.com
Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut
A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The men were arrested Thursday...
Florida Man From Bradenton Arrested In DeSoto County With Stolen Truck Out Of Fort Lauderdale
This Florida man gets around and unfortunately was scooting around the state in a stolen truck. Michael Schrader, 44 of Bradenton, FL, was arrested and charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle. Deputies in DeSoto County located and recovered a stolen Ford F-150 reported out of
Comments / 1