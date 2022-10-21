ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man bitten while trying to remove alligator from Englewood East property

A man was bitten by an alligator on Tuesday morning while trying to remove it from his property in Englewood East. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood East. The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and was bitten on the arm.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man charged with breaking into occupied North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police have arrested a Jacksonville man after he allegedly broke into a home Oct. 23 and attempted to steal computer equipment. Police say a woman was awakened in her home on Lady Slipper Avenue to a loud sound. She opened her bedroom door and saw a man trying to open a sliding door at the back of the house.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival

The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut

A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

