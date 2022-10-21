Fifteen days before Election Day, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Ashburn to stump for 10th Congressional District candidate Hung Cao. It was the first of four stops Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC has announced as his hits the campaign trail for Republican congressional candidates across Virginia, with more planned Nov. 3, Nov. 5 and Nov. 7. National Republicans have targeted the district as they seek to take control of the House of Representatives—campaign finance reports show the Cao campaign committee’s fundraising has been bolstered by participation in the Maryland-based Cao Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee with the National Republican Campaign Committee and Republican Party of Virginia; and Take Back the House 2022, a joint fundraising committee with the Republican Party of Virginia, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and congressional campaigns, state Republican parties and other Republican groups across the country. He has also received a $5,000 donation from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the limit for contributions from the party to a candidate.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO