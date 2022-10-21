Read full article on original website
Public Input Translations at Loudoun Board to Continue
After deliberating new limits to the translation of public input by non-English speakers during county Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to make only technical changes. Supervisors had stirred concern earlier in the year by considering not allowing additional time for interpretation of non-English-speakers’ remarks to the board. Instead,...
Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg
Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
Letter: David Palanzi, Leesburg
Editor: Leesburg voters, please consider the actions and not just the words of Mr. Rivera, who is the Republican Party's selection for the Leesburg District School Board representative. At the recent debate hosted and organized by several of our Leesburg PTAs, Rivera stated that after he is elected, he would...
Boulder Crest Names New CEO, Executive Leadership Changes
The Boulder Crest Foundation today announced new roles for key members of its management team at the Bluemont-based trauma recovery program for military veterans, first responders and their families. Starting Jan. 2, Josh Goldberg will assume the helm as Boulder Crest Foundation’s CEO, founder Ken Falke will remain board chairman,...
Letter: Ramesh Seetaram, Paeonian Springs
Editor: Approximately 44,000 acres of prime agricultural soils are at risk of being developed under the Cluster Subdivision Ordinance, now being reviewed by the Zoning Ordinance Committee. Prime agricultural soils are considered one of the most at risk “natural resources” in the Commonwealth of Virginia and are officially classified as...
Youngkin Stumps for Cao in Ashburn
Fifteen days before Election Day, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Ashburn to stump for 10th Congressional District candidate Hung Cao. It was the first of four stops Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC has announced as his hits the campaign trail for Republican congressional candidates across Virginia, with more planned Nov. 3, Nov. 5 and Nov. 7. National Republicans have targeted the district as they seek to take control of the House of Representatives—campaign finance reports show the Cao campaign committee’s fundraising has been bolstered by participation in the Maryland-based Cao Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee with the National Republican Campaign Committee and Republican Party of Virginia; and Take Back the House 2022, a joint fundraising committee with the Republican Party of Virginia, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and congressional campaigns, state Republican parties and other Republican groups across the country. He has also received a $5,000 donation from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the limit for contributions from the party to a candidate.
Adam's Bike Park Opens in Purcellville
Adam’s Bike Park is officially open for public use after a ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Saturday. More than 100 people including members of the Purcellville Town Council joined Michelle and Jeff Caudill the celebrate the opening of the park, which is dedicated to the memory of their son who died in an accident in January 2021.
Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg
Editor: This is in response to the most recent constituent letter from Del. Dave LaRock. From his soapbox, the delegate has aimed his arsenal at the CDC, the evil federal agency which applies science, not cliches or misinformation, against the nation’s infectious enemies. Del. LaRock states the CDC has...
Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed
Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
Dulles Realtors Report Home Sales Continuing to Slow
The Dulles Area Association of Realtors’ September 2022 Market Indicators Report showed Loudoun’s housing market continuing its shift back toward pre-pandemic norms for the seventh straight month. “While current economic factors like inflation are certainly at the forefront of the conversation, the Loudoun market as a whole is...
Loudoun Health, Hospital Leaders See Respiratory Illness Surge
Public health and hospital leaders are reporting that an expected larger-than-normal cold weather surge of respiratory illnesses has arrived, filling emergency rooms to capacity. Loudoun Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend said this year’s surge in illnesses like the flu, RSV and the common cold is both larger and earlier...
Tribute at One Loudoun Celebrates 5 Years
Senior living community Tribute at One Loudoun celebrated its fifth anniversary with a “Loudoun Lights, Sapphire Nights” gala for residents and guests Thursday, Oct. 20. Attendees sampled hors d’oeuvres and desserts catered by Tribute’s on-site culinary team, champagne and sparkling wine, and live music by the band Accidental Red.
Photo Gallery: Classic, Rare Cars Pack Downtown Leesburg
The Academies of Loudoun’s 34th annual Leesburg Car Show on Saturday again packed the streets with classic and rare cars and visitors coming to see them. Streets in downtown Leesburg were closed during the day for the car show, which brings thousands of people into town to see classic cars and vote on their favorites. All proceeds from vehicle entry fees benefit the students and staff at the Academies of Loudoun, which organizes the show since absorbing the former C.S. Monroe Technology Center in 2018.
Banshee Reeks Hosts ‘Puppies and Pumpkins’
Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services hosted a day of hayrides, pumpkin decorating, learning and puppy costumes at Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve on Saturday. The day included costume contest for dogs and their owners, hayrides, and pumpkin decorating, while partner organizations on hand shared information about obedience training, pet first-aid, and a demonstration by a Virginia Conservation Police K-9 officer. And in honor of Adopt-a-Dog month, visitors met animals looking for their new forever homes.
