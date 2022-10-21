NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It has been a year since the Lincoln County Correctional Facilities expansion took place. The initiative was to allow the dental center to house more prisoners, allowing them to accept state-sponsored felons from outside the county.With each out of county prisoner that was given by the state, it generates money from outside of the county, which gives wiggle room to not have to solely rely on the tax payers in Lincoln County but to have another alternative economic force that will help with the longevity of the faculty itself.

