North Platte, NE

Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district. In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came...
GOTHENBURG, NE
Wallace hosts Paxton for the D2-9 Sub District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Wallace Wildcats host the second-seeded Paxton Tigers for the D2-9 Sub District Championship Game. In the semi-finals, the Wildcats defeated the fourth-seeded Hitchcock County Falcons 3-1 while the Tigers defeated the third-seeded Wauneta-Palisade Broncos also by a score of 3-1. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who come away with the 3-0 win over Paxton in an exciting three-set match to win the D2-9 Sub District.
WALLACE, NE
Blustery and cool conditions Monday; Sunny and milder Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and breezy weekend, the conditions will remain the same for our Monday, expect it will be a whole lot cooler. But a quick warm up is expected for the day Tuesday. After a cold front moved through the region slowly Sunday, an...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Lincoln County Detention Center Expansion

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It has been a year since the Lincoln County Correctional Facilities expansion took place. The initiative was to allow the dental center to house more prisoners, allowing them to accept state-sponsored felons from outside the county.With each out of county prisoner that was given by the state, it generates money from outside of the county, which gives wiggle room to not have to solely rely on the tax payers in Lincoln County but to have another alternative economic force that will help with the longevity of the faculty itself.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala

OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
OGALLALA, NE

