Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 2
Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast
BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
usf.edu
$5M awarded to help homeowners in six Ian-hit counties pay their insurance deductibles
The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to individuals, families, and seniors living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, and Sarasota counties...
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
WINKNEWS.com
DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.
A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
Governor DeSantis announces assistance for homeowners effected by Ian
Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Punta Gorda today at 12:45 p.m. to discuss Hurricane Ian recovery
click orlando
WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
Stuck in limbo, families of people missing after Hurricane Ian endure an agonizing wait for news
Hours before Hurricane Ian decimated a small Fort Myers Beach marina, James “Denny” Hurst’s daughter sent him a panicked text. “It’s shifted South,” Shannon Vaughan wrote after seeing the forecast on the news. “Please if you can get off that boat.”. “I am not...
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park
Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
fox4now.com
New Florida homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket. ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who...
State contractor addresses concerns over conditions at new hurricane shelter
Pictures sent to Fox 4 show the living conditions inside the new North Fort Myers hurricane shelter. They show missing tiles and stained ceilings, now addressed by the company in charge.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County early voting location changes after Ian
Charlotte County has released a list of early voting locations that will be up and running for the upcoming election. Hurricane Ian has had an impact on where Charlotte County voters can vote. The county says Mid-County Public Library won’t be available as a voting location. There are four...
usf.edu
Charlotte County faces a long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
The long road to recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Three weeks after the storm hit, power's on, most schools are back, and parks are reopening. But getting the internet and cell phone service fully restored has been a challenge, and 70 residents continue to live in an emergency shelter.
Comments / 0