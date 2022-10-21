ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County early voting location changes after Ian

Charlotte County has released a list of early voting locations that will be up and running for the upcoming election. Hurricane Ian has had an impact on where Charlotte County voters can vote. The county says Mid-County Public Library won’t be available as a voting location. There are four...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

