Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
Keller ISD approves name for new agriscience building in Fort Worth
A rendering of the Keller ISD Agriscience Learning Center was shown during the Oct. 24 meeting. The board of trustees approved the name recommendation for the building that will open in December. (Courtesy Keller ISD) The Keller board of trustees approved the name for the new agriscience building during the...
ATI Physical Therapy treating patients in new Lake Highlands location in Dallas
The business offers specialized physical therapy treatments for various conditions at clinics across Texas and the United States. (Courtesy Results Physiotherapy) ATI Physical Therapy opened Sept. 19 at 9660 Audelia Road, Ste. 101, in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, and is now seeing patients. The clinic offers physical therapy treatments, specialty therapy services, worker’s comp rehabilitation, sports medicine physical therapy, hand therapy and women’s health physical therapy. ATI offers morning and evening appointments upon request as well as online treatments options. 972-645-9569.
Local Jokers to bring local clothing designers to Music City Mall in Lewisville
Local Jokers is set to open in Music City Mall by November in Lewisville. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Local Jokers is coming soon to Music City Mall in Lewisville. It is expected to open by November, according to store officials. The business will be located at 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy, Ste. 2126, in Lewisville. Local Jokers will feature local clothing designers. It will also include shoes, clothes and other retail items. 469-324-8098.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Piano dueling bar to open at The Star in Frisco this winter
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location this winter at The Star in Frisco. (Courtesy Pete's Dueling Piano Bar) Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will open a new location at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 810, at The Star in Frisco this winter. The 5,400-square foot space will seat 300 people with a design similar to other Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar locations, according to a news release. The Frisco location will also feature a food menu in addition to its drink menu, the first location to do so. A ghost kitchen will also launch at the Frisco location for private events in Frisco and Fort Worth, according to the news release. Pete’s will close its Addison location by the end of the year before relocating to the new space at The Star. www.petesduelingpianobar.com.
Coppell ISD talks bond committee updates
The Coppell ISD board of trustees listens to a bond steering committee update presentation during its Oct. 17 board meeting. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) The Coppell ISD board of trustees heard a bond committee update during its Oct. 17 meeting. The district created a bond steering committee to discuss priorities and...
WineYard Bar + Grill serving Mediterranean-style barbecue at Hotel Vin in Grapevine
Chef Juan Pablo Silva offers patrons a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue at WineYard Bar Grill in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) WineYard Grille + Bar opened on the north lawn of Hotel Vin on Oct. 19. The live kitchen creates a mix of Mediterranean food and Texas barbecue from Chef Juan Pablo Silva. Craft cocktails, beer and wine are also served. The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Saturdays. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night. The restaurant is located at 215 E. Dallas Road. 817-251-3040. www.hotelvin.com/dining/wine-yard-grille-bar.
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code
The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
Graff: Foot, Ankle and Wound Care anticipates expansion to Coppell
Graff: Foot, Ankle and Wound Care is expected to open its Coppell location in January. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Graff: Foot, Ankle and Wound Care is expected to open its Coppell location in January, according to a spokesperson for the company. The office will be located at 456 W. SH 121, Bldg. 2. Graff offers treatment for a variety of podiatry conditions, including warts, cysts, heel pain, ankle pain, Achilles tendinitis and more. 972-403-7733. www.drgraff.com.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces appointment of interim superintendent
Brad Schnautz will begin his position as interim superintendent position Jan. 1. (Courtesy Grapevine-Colleyville ISD) Brad Schnautz was chosen as interim superintendent of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The board of trustees unanimously approved Schnautz for the position at its Oct. 24 meeting. He has served as the district’s deputy superintendent since July...
Shoot 360 brings basketball training facility to Lewisville
Shoot 360 opened its Lewisville location Aug. 1. (Courtesy Shoot 360) Shoot 360 opened its Lewisville location Aug. 1. The basketball training facility is at 1501 Fairway Drive, Ste. 200, and helps athletes improve their skills using advanced technology. The facility features skills training exercises, such as shooting, passing and virtual competition. Skill-specific classes, expert floor coaching and personal training are also offered. 972-219-5632.
North Fields conveyance plat approved by Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for North Fields, one of nine subdivisions that make up the Fields development. The Fields development will create a destination in the northwest area of the city of Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Karahan Companies) Development of Fields Frisco’s planned north village...
Aerie offering girls', womens' fashion in Southlake
Southlake Town Square's Aerie is next to Starbucks. (Courtesy Monica Lawrence) Southlake Town Square’s Aerie opened Oct. 20, according to a news release. The store is located at 167 Grand Ave., the town square’s website stated. Aerie features a variety of women’s clothing, with a focus on bras, underwear, activewear and swimwear. 817-722-0142. https://storelocations.ae.com/us/tx/southlake/167-grand-avenue.html.
Monster Mini Golf provides family-friendly entertainment in Frisco
The golf course at Monster Mini Golf glows in the dark. (Karen Harrington/Community Impact) Monster Mini Golf is “mini-golf on steroids,” according to the Frisco business’ owners. Black lights illuminate the 18-hole course. The walls are decorated with pop-culture artwork and local flavor. Each location includes images...
Early progress report shows improvement for Richardson ISD students, according to superintendent
Richardson ISD reviewed early Measure of Academic Progress results during the Oct. 20 board of trustees meeting. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson ISD showed positive signs of improvement at the start of the 2022-23 school year, according to results of the district’s early projected improvement scores. The results were...
Ace Handyman Services now serving Coppell, Lewisville communities
Ace Handyman Services opened its Coppell store Oct. 17. (Courtesy Pexels) Ace Handymen Services opened a new location to serve Lewisville and Coppell on Oct. 17. It is located at 1702 S. SH 121, Ste. 604, Lewisville. Ace Handyman Services serves Coppell, Lewisville and surrounding communities. The service company handles a wide variety of projects from basic household fixes to more extensive renovations. 972-440-0700.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County supports growth with new Frisco ISD partnership
The organization currently has three campus clubs at Princeton ISD elementary schools. (Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County) Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County partnered earlier this year with Frisco ISD to offer after-school care and a campus club site for four local schools. FISD officials identified...
Princeton NuEnergy introduces commercial battery recycling production concept in McKinney
Princeton NuEnergy celebrated the launch of its first direct recycling pilot production line at Wistron GreenTech in McKinney on Oct. 25. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Princeton NuEnergy Inc., a clean technology startup based in New Jersey, launched its first pilot production line in McKinney on Oct. 25. The company claims it...
Zoom Room to provide dog training at new Plano location
Zoom Room is planning to open a dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in January. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room will open a new dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release from Resolut Real Estate. Zoom Room offers dog training classes with an emphasis on “training the people who love them,” according to the company's website. Zoom Room offers agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes, according to its website. Zoom Room's Plano location is estimated to open in January. A second location by the same owner opened last year at 3180 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, in McKinney. https://zoomroom.com.
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar closes after 10 years of operation in Colleyville
Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar served fresh seafood platters and had a full-service bar. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Blu Crab Seafood House & Bar has closed after 10 years, a social media post stated. The business posted it was temporarily closed Sept. 24 to repair the water heater with plans to reopen Sept. 27. The store closure was posted Oct. 12. Blu Crab opened in Colleyville in February 2021 at 4843 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 330, after moving from Fort Worth. www.facebook.com/blucrabcolleyville.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0