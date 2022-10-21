Because she's played Nikki Newman for so many decades (four to be exact), "The Young and the Restless" star Melody Thomas Scott has seen her character go through so many good times and so many not so good times over the years. There was even a controversial Nikki Newman story that "The Young and the Restless" fans never got to see. Apparently, Nikki was supposed to also be a mud wrestler in addition to a stripper before she met and fell in love with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden)(via Soaps.com). After having already done her research for the story arc, Scott told Soap Opera Digest on their "Dishing with Digest" podcast, "CBS programs and practices got wind of this idea, and they nixed it. And so, because she couldn't be a mud wrestler, [executive producer Bill Bell] decided to make her a stripper. That was not the original plan."

2 DAYS AGO