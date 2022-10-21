ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flying Magazine

What a CFI Wants You to Know: Always Check NOTAMs

NOTAMs can cover everything from ramp closures and navaids out of service to TFRs for VIPS. [Screenshot Courtesy of FAA.gov]. “Everyone gets one. I hope you never need to use it.”. These were my words as I handed out the kneeboard-sized pamphlet on NORAD intercept procedures to my private pilot...
Flying Magazine

F-16s Intercept Skylane Pilot Amid Presidential TFR Violation

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a highly-maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The pilot of a Cessna 182 over Southern California had an up-close look at a pair of U.S. Air Force F-16s last week when he violated restricted airspace set up for the protection of President Biden.
TORRANCE, CA
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth

Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
WJTV 12

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
HAWAII STATE
Phys.org

Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures

An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Flying Magazine

Combining Transportation Themes: Five Airports Near Major Rail Trails

It feels good to fly directly to a destination without having to rent or hire a car to travel the “last mile” to the specific attraction you want to visit. Sometimes you are lucky enough to find an airport that is right in town or just walking distance away. But when you need to go a little farther, a folding bicycle can be a better answer than a car.
IOWA STATE
Flying Magazine

Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft

The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
OHIO STATE
Flying Magazine

Grass Strip Offers New Link to Wedges Creek Hideaway

Dan Hiller’s heavily modified” 1957 Piper Tri-Pacer at Wedges Creek Hideaway’s Airstrip. [Courtesy: Wedges Creek Hideaway]. Jeff Volovsek thinks integrating a grass landing strip on his family’s property in Greenwood, Wisconsin, will draw attention to a site that already has a long history. “Wedges Creek Hideaway...
GREENWOOD, WI
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster

Watch a Fisherman Break Every Record and Pull in a Human-Sized River Monster. For fans of extreme fishing, the River Monsters channel has an amazing collection of long and short videos and clips from the TV show of the same name. The star is fisherman Jeremy Wade who does not pass on a big fishing challenge and travels around the world in search of “fearsome freshwater killers”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy