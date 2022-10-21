Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
Christina Hall Shares Photos from Son's Emotional Reunion with Siblings After a 'Week Away'
Christina Hall showed that her kids miss each other when they're apart in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children. The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return. The...
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son's 2nd Birthday with Minions-Themed Party: 'You're Perfect'
"Your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy," the rapper wrote Monday in an Instagram tribute to her son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son's second birthday! In honor of the milestone, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper hosted a Minions-themed party for her son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. She posted a carousel of videos and pictures from the event on Instagram Monday. The first clip shows the celebration venue,...
Watch Drake's Son Adonis Sweetly Sing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' in Car with Mom Sophie Brussaux
Drake received the sweetest birthday wish from son Adonis, 5, who lives in France with his mom, Sophie Brussaux Drake is getting a lot of love on his birthday. The "God's Plan" rapper celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami Monday and started his day with wishes from son Adonis, 5. Drake shared a video on his Instagram Story that appears to have been sent to him by Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares Adonis. The two appear in the backseat of a car, where both wish Drake a happy birthday....
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a 'Joyous Moment' in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the look of love!. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment behind the scenes of the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England last month, captured in a new photo published by their friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman. "A joyous...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another. For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters' at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown celebrated family at Logan Brown's wedding. The Sister Wives star, 50 — who was seen leaving the Brown family in the season 17 supertease shared exclusively with PEOPLE — attended Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's son Logan's wedding this weekend. Christine posed for a photo with...
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News. "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
Michael Ealy's Wife Khatira Rafiqzada Marks 10th Anniversary: 'You Are the Best Thing'
The Think Like a Man actor and his wife celebrated 10 years of marriage on Friday, when Rafiqzada penned a sweet tribute to her husband It's been a sweet decade for Michael Ealy and wife Khatira Rafiqzada, who celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday. Rafiqzada shared a heartfelt post and some sweet throwbacks in honor of the couple's impressive milestone achievement. "We have truly grown up together. Seen the world together. Built a home together. Built a family together!" she wrote in the caption. "You have loved me...
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We're So Excited'
The new addition will join big sister Cecily, whom Patti Murin and Colin Donnell welcomed in July 2020 Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are expanding their family! The actors and Broadway stars tell PEOPLE exclusively that they'e expecting their second child, a baby girl, due mid-April. "We're so excited," says Murin, who shares 2-year-old daughter Cecily Philips with Donnell. "We always talked about having a sibling for Cecily but had sort of left it up to, 'if this happens, it happens.' And when it happened and I...
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!
Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mom, shared a family photo...
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After The Morning Show On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow. The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show. "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach
The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
Gwen Stefani Shares Photos from Day at the Corn Maze with Sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8
Gwen Stefani is enjoying everything that fall has to offer with her family. The Voice coach shared some sweet scenes from her weekend on Instagram Sunday, where the mom of three appeared with her two younger sons, Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, at a corn maze. Stefani, 53, and her...
Hilary Duff's Daughter Celebrates Her 4th Birthday at Harry Styles Concert — See the Cute Video!
Hilary Duff's little girl was in her element seeing Harry Styles in celebration of her fourth birthday. Over the weekend, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, shared an adorable video of her and husband Matthew Koma taking their daughter Banks Violet to a concert for her special day.
'90 Day Fiancé' : Sumit Plans on Kids — but Hasn't Discussed It with 63-Year-Old Wife Jenny
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Sumit Singh had something huge to tell new wife Jenny Slatten on Sunday's episode. The 33-year-old planned to reveal his renewed desire for children — part of a plan to win back his family's love after they disowned him for secretly marrying Jenny, 63.
Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama
The Blue Bloods actress shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that reads: “Not everything is meant to be mended” Bridget Moynahan is getting philosophical on Instagram. On Saturday, the actress and model reposted a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a marriage and family therapist, about why some relationships aren't meant to be fixed. "Not everything is meant to be mended," wrote Pharaon. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through ruptures and the endings instead of the stories...
