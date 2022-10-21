Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
Manchester Firefighters Respond to Field Fires
Manchester firefighters have responded to several field fires over the past two days. Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Graybill says their department was called to Wendling Farms in the 1800 block of 160th Avenue on Friday afternoon around 1:30 pm. He says combine operations caused a field fire in standing...
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away. A Cedar Rapids man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 19 years in prison after stabbing and shooting at a man in 2017 has passed away. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections,...
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possessing Molotov cocktails
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old was sentenced to 26 months in prison for possessing gasoline-filled destructive devices commonly called Molotov cocktails. Melchizedek Robin Hayes admitted in a plea agreement that in May 2021 he had three Molotov cocktails in his home when police responded to a call for emergency services and found them.
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning officers went to a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Road Northeast after receiving a report concerning a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound....
Move Any of These Four Cedar Rapids Houses, Get It For Free [PHOTOS]
A series of homes on Cedar Rapids' southeast side are in need of saving, and they're free to anyone who can move them. The four houses are located on Fairway Terrace SE, across from the tennis courts of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Therein lies the problem. The Country Club has plans to move its tennis courts across Fairway Terrace, to where the homes now sit. In the area where the homes are now will be an indoor tennis facility and parking lot. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the plan in June.
Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
Former Bank VP Sentenced to Federal Prison
A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank from where he worked was sentenced to federal prison Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt of Cedar Falls pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Schlotfeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off over $6.7 million in bad loans. Schlotfeldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting from earlier this month on the city’s southwest side. In a press release, police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of C Street SW on Oct....
Iowa State Patrol responds to Butler crash with injury
Butler County — Saturday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Safety released an update about Friday's crash near Aplington, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol (ISP) responded to a crash in the 20000 block of 270th Street near Aplington around 5 p.m. Friday evening. Crews arrived to the scene of an...
Driver who died after crashing into grain bin in Linn County identified
Midterm election races across the country could impact control of Congress. As the Midterm election nears, some races across the country could impact the control of Congress. Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions annexed by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law.
Mobile home park development draws concern from nearby residents of same owner
Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis took advantage of early voting to cast her ballot on Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids. A woman who was at the scene of two different shootings is speaking out tonight against an amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Man rescued from apartment fire with life-threatening injuries
An apartment building fire in Cedar Falls Friday afternoon is now under investigation after crews had to rescue an unresponsive male from the scene. There's no word on his condition at this time, but according to a press release, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
