104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away

Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding

It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Homecoming kicked off this weekend at the University of Iowa with two new events, the Hawks Run...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
CHARLES CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Firefighters Respond to Field Fires

Manchester firefighters have responded to several field fires over the past two days. Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Graybill says their department was called to Wendling Farms in the 1800 block of 160th Avenue on Friday afternoon around 1:30 pm. He says combine operations caused a field fire in standing...
MANCHESTER, IA
kwayradio.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein

A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
OELWEIN, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
ROBINS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possessing Molotov cocktails

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old was sentenced to 26 months in prison for possessing gasoline-filled destructive devices commonly called Molotov cocktails. Melchizedek Robin Hayes admitted in a plea agreement that in May 2021 he had three Molotov cocktails in his home when police responded to a call for emergency services and found them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Move Any of These Four Cedar Rapids Houses, Get It For Free [PHOTOS]

A series of homes on Cedar Rapids' southeast side are in need of saving, and they're free to anyone who can move them. The four houses are located on Fairway Terrace SE, across from the tennis courts of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Therein lies the problem. The Country Club has plans to move its tennis courts across Fairway Terrace, to where the homes now sit. In the area where the homes are now will be an indoor tennis facility and parking lot. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the plan in June.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the residence were home at the time...
MARION, IA
1650thefan.com

Former Bank VP Sentenced to Federal Prison

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank from where he worked was sentenced to federal prison Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt of Cedar Falls pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Schlotfeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off over $6.7 million in bad loans. Schlotfeldt was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol responds to Butler crash with injury

Butler County — Saturday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Safety released an update about Friday's crash near Aplington, Iowa. Iowa State Patrol (ISP) responded to a crash in the 20000 block of 270th Street near Aplington around 5 p.m. Friday evening. Crews arrived to the scene of an...
APLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Driver who died after crashing into grain bin in Linn County identified

Midterm election races across the country could impact control of Congress. As the Midterm election nears, some races across the country could impact the control of Congress. Putin declares martial law in Ukraine regions annexed by Russia. Updated: 1 hour ago. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law. Iowa...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man rescued from apartment fire with life-threatening injuries

An apartment building fire in Cedar Falls Friday afternoon is now under investigation after crews had to rescue an unresponsive male from the scene. There's no word on his condition at this time, but according to a press release, the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

