Engadget
Samsung's Maintenance Mode protects your personal data while your phone is out for repair
Samsung began testing a new privacy feature on Galaxy S21 phones in Korea. Dubbed Maintenance Mode, the tool allowed users to secure their personal information – including photos, messages and contacts – when sending their device in for repair. Now Samsung says the feature is ready for primetime.
Engadget
OnePlus Nord N300 5G includes a 48MP camera and fast charging for $228
OnePlus' Nord N200 had a simple hook: stuff 5G and a big battery into a low-priced phone. There were a few flaws, though, and the company is partly addressing them with the just-announced Nord N300 5G. The follow-up switches from the Snapdragon 480 chip to a speedier (if not exactly blazing) MediaTek Dimensity 810. You'll also find a 48MP main camera versus the N200's 13MP unit, a slightly larger 6.56-inch 90Hz display and faster 33W charging (up from 18W). Yes, the necessary charger comes in the box.
Engadget
YouTube adds pinch-to-zoom on mobile as part of its latest redesign
Is getting a fresh look and some extra features. For one thing, you'll be able to pinch to zoom into a video on the iOS and Android apps. When you remove your fingers, the video will stay zoomed in. That seems like a handy option for everyone who's about to pore over Taylor Swift's new videos to look for Easter eggs. YouTube started with in August, and now it will be available to everyone.
Engadget
Google finally lets you view its latest Nest cameras on the web
It took a while, but you no longer need to use an app just to check on your home through a current-gen Nest camera. As The Verge explains, Google has introduced a home.google.com portal in preview that offers web viewing for the latest Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell models. You can't watch recorded video, but you can catch the live feed, zoom in and turn cameras on or off.
Engadget
Amazon now lets you pay using Venmo
Your Venmo money is now useful for much more than covering your share of last night's pizza. As promised last year, Amazon is rolling out the option to use either your Venmo balance, a linked bank account or an associated debit card for payments. You can make Venmo the default if you like, and that service's purchase protection still applies in addition to Amazon's own safeguards.
Engadget
India fines Google $113 million for abusing the Play Store's dominance
Is on the hook for after India’s antitrust agency said the company abused the dominant position of the Play Store. The regulator told Google to pay 9.36 billion rupees ($113.5 million) and to allow Play Store developers to use third-party payment systems for app and in-app purchases. After ,...
Engadget
Apple's Freeform whiteboard app is now available for developers
With the first betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 rolling out earlier today, Apple is letting developers try its Freeform app for the first time (via ). at WWDC this past June, Freeform is a whiteboard-style collaboration app with integrations across the company's ecosystem.
Engadget
Google will end Chrome support on Windows 7 and 8.1 in early 2023
has announced it will end support on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. Chrome 110, which is scheduled for release on February 7th, will not work on either of the operating systems. You'll still be able to use older versions of Chrome on Windows 7 and 8.1, but you'll no longer be able to install newer builds, which will include new features and security updates.
Engadget
Rode's gaming sub-brand debuts with 'Unify' streaming software and two familiar mics
Gaming creators and streamers will already be familiar with Rode. The company’s and make good options for those plugging into OBS, YouTube, Twitch and anywhere else you might “go live.” But as of today, there’s a whole new sub brand specifically catering to their needs: Rode X.
Engadget
The Wire retracts reporting on Meta citing 'certain discrepancies'
After nearly , The Wire is retracting its reporting on Meta. On Sunday, the nonprofit publication said it had discovered “certain discrepancies” with the material that had informed its reporting on the social media giant since October 6th. “The Wire believes it is appropriate to retract the stories,” the outlet said, pointing to the fact it could not authenticate two emails that were critical to its previous coverage of Meta. One of the emails The Wire said it could not verify includes a message the outlet had attributed to Meta spokesperson Andy Stone.
You have less than a week to claim five free months of HBO Max
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
Engadget
Amazon’s Echo is half off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
‘Fallout 4’ is getting high-FPS and 4K upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
There will also be extra Creation Club material. Fallout 5 is nowhere near release, but Bethesda might have something to tide you over. VGC reports the game developer has unveiled plans to release a "next-gen" (really, current-gen) update for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023. The upgrade will offer high frame rate and 4K quality features, and include new (if currently unspecified) Creation Club content.
Engadget
Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16
It's a major Apple update day, as the company is rolling out new versions of its iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems. While iPhone users at large have already had a taste of iOS 16, this will be the first time that most folks will get their hands on iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
Engadget
Beats Studio Buds drop to a new low of $90 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you’re looking...
ZDNet
I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered
There are moments in one's life when one's mood expresses a certain need. I don't know whether it was the fact that mercury had finally stopped being in retrograde -- or whether the full moon had finally done its worst -- but I really wanted to see something that would give my life a new meaning.
Engadget
Twitter employees warn Musk mass layoffs would be 'reckless'
Days before Elon Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter could finally close, workers at the social company are warning that staff cuts would be “reckless.” Time reports that an open letter from an unspecified number of Twitter employees, directed to Musk and Twitter’s board, is making rounds within the company.
Engadget
The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)
Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too.
Engadget
A store that sells Nothing will open in London this year
The Nothing Store will sit alongside design and fashion giants. Nothing only just released its first phone months ago, but that isn't stopping the company from establishing a physical retail presence. The company is opening its first Nothing Store on 4 Peter Street in London's fashion-oriented Soho neighborhood sometime "before Christmas" this year. The company is promising a "boutique" rather than the usual tech shop experience, and touts design flourishes inspired by classic chains like Italy's Olivetti.
