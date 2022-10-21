Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. With Halloween just one week away, the leaves, pumpkins, crisp days and cool nights, are all in full effect! The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston Grammar School fifth graders, municipal public works crew create new rock garden
On Wednesday, October 19, Thomaston Public Works collaborated with teacher Lynn Snow and the Thomaston Grammar School fifth graders to begin a special project — a new rock garden. Snow’s science classes have been studying geology this fall. Students have learned about the different types of rocks, the various...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
penbaypilot.com
West Bay Rotary Accepting Grant Requests
CAMDEN, Maine—West Bay Rotary is once again accepting grant requests to support local causes. Twice a year, the Club, through its Charitable Foundation, provides financial support to organizations that work to improve the lives of people in Knox County and Lincolnville. Grants up to $1500 are awarded for specific projects that will be completed within 12 months of receipt of donation.
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
penbaypilot.com
Chip Curry will continue to put community first
I am an artist, community organizer, and a co-founder of Veggies For All and Waldo County Bounty— both food security organizations. I have known Chip Curry for over a decade through the Unity College community, as a neighbor, and by serving together on Maine Community Foundation’s Waldo County Fund advisory board. In these settings and others, I have found Chip to be a consistently curious, gentle, and thoughtful person. While the ability to listen compassionately and think critically are clearly his strengths– there is also something notable about Chip’s simple, strong willingness to continue showing up.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Curling Club to host Scottish Curlers for competition Nov. 5
BELFAST — The Belfast Curling Club is hosting 20 women from the Royal Caledonian Curling Club Ladies Branch during the highly-regarded United States USCA Scottish Women’s 2022 Curling Tour that will swing into Belfast on Nov. 5. The Scots will tour and compete against numerous U.S. teams as...
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
Maine Campus
The Local brings new life to an Orono town staple
Campus & Community,Culture,Featured,Food,Reviews |. On Sept. 9 2022, Lance Cowan opened an all-new Orono marketplace called The Local, located on Park Street outside of the University of Maine campus. The Local was built on the foundation of Thriftway, an older neighborhood market and a staple in the town of Orono...
penbaypilot.com
Malcolm ‘Mac’ Smith, notice
VINALHAVEN — Malcolm “Mac” E. Smith, 86, husband of Hazel (Conary) Smith, 86, died on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Services to be held in 2023 will also be announced later. Condolences may be shared...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Homeless Coalition on ‘our desire for a healthy, safe and strong community for all’
This letter comes during a time of challenge for our community, as Knox County Homeless Coalition, Habitat for Humanity and state and local partners try to take a lead in solving the critical need for affordable housing. Below is a letter we are proud to share, written by a resident...
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Press Association recognizes journalism, photography, news business at annual awards ceremony
PenBayPilot writers and photographers Sarah Thompson, Chris Wolf, Diane O’Brien and Lynda Clancy earned first, second and third place awards at the annual Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest at the MPA’s fall conference held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor.
penbaypilot.com
Linda Jewell, obituary
BELFAST — Linda Jewell, 82, passed away October 8, 2022 in Belfast. Linda was born in a small New Hampshire town in 1940. She obtained her nursing degree from New England Deaconess Hospital, in Boston, and was valedictorian of her class. During this time she had met John. They married, lived in the Boston area for a few years and eventually settled in Belfast, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast’s annual winter parking ban goes into effect November 1
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department has issued a reminder to all Belfast residents that the Winter Parking Ban goes into effect on November 1 and will remain in effect until April 30, 2023. Any vehicle parked overnight on any city street for more than one hour between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.
Comments / 0