Success on the Spectrum opens autism treatment center in Coppell
Success on the Spectrum held its grand opening Sept. 29 in Coppell. (Courtesy Success on the Spectrum) Success on the Spectrum held its grand opening Sept. 29 in Coppell. It is located at 546 E. Sandy Lake Road, Ste. 100. Success on the Spectrum is an autism treatment center that gives specialized instruction to children ages 18 months-18 years old. The center offers applied behavior analysis therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and social skills group classes. 214-390-3202. www.successonthespectrum.com.
Dr. Jennifer Buchanan 2022 Great Texan Award Recipient
Dr. Buchanan has been committed to supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County through her Shoes for Smiles program. Over the last 26 years, Dr. Jennifer Buchanan of Buchanan Orthodontics has provided patients with beautiful smiles while also supporting the local community in any way she can. Dr....
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
Fatal shooting reported at Methodist hospital in Dallas, 2 staffers dead
A fatal shooting of two victims was reported Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Police shot the suspect, who is now in custody. Check back for updates.
Zoom Room to provide dog training at new Plano location
Zoom Room is planning to open a dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in January. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room will open a new dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release from Resolut Real Estate. Zoom Room offers dog training classes with an emphasis on “training the people who love them,” according to the company's website. Zoom Room offers agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes, according to its website. Zoom Room's Plano location is estimated to open in January. A second location by the same owner opened last year at 3180 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, in McKinney. https://zoomroom.com.
Natural, organic grocery store Sprouts Farmers Market coming to East Mockingbird Lane
A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming soon on East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, in the Hillside Village Shopping Center, according to its website. The grocery store features natural and organic products and fresh produce.
keranews.org
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
Sugaring NYC offers alternative to waxing in Lower Greenville in Dallas
Sugaring NYC opened its Greenville Avenue location in August. (Courtesy Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing) Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio opened in August at 1917 Greenville Ave., Ste.120, near Lakewood. The new location replaced Moon Taxi. The beauty salon offers face and body sugaring, v-facials and add ons, keratin lash lifts, and brow laminations. The studio offers sugaring services for women and men. The natio-wide beauty salon has six locations in Dallas and several locations across the country. 469-620-2066.
Ace Handyman Services now serving Coppell, Lewisville communities
Ace Handyman Services opened its Coppell store Oct. 17. (Courtesy Pexels) Ace Handymen Services opened a new location to serve Lewisville and Coppell on Oct. 17. It is located at 1702 S. SH 121, Ste. 604, Lewisville. Ace Handyman Services serves Coppell, Lewisville and surrounding communities. The service company handles a wide variety of projects from basic household fixes to more extensive renovations. 972-440-0700.
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
Early voting now open for Plano ISD propositions, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting began Oct. 24 in Richardson and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election. On the ballot in Richardson are five propositions for Plano ISD residents and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
Tarrant County COVID-19 pop-up clinics to offer shots in Fort Worth
Tarrant Public Health Director Vinny Taneja speaks to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court during a meeting Oct. 11. (Courtesy Tarrant County Commissioners Court) Tarrant County Public Health announced pop-up COVID-19 clinics this week that will provide Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and at times the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pop-up clinics...
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal
According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road
Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.meredithdavisdds.com.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
KWTX
North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County supports growth with new Frisco ISD partnership
The organization currently has three campus clubs at Princeton ISD elementary schools. (Courtesy Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County) Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County partnered earlier this year with Frisco ISD to offer after-school care and a campus club site for four local schools. FISD officials identified...
Aerie offering girls', womens' fashion in Southlake
Southlake Town Square's Aerie is next to Starbucks. (Courtesy Monica Lawrence) Southlake Town Square’s Aerie opened Oct. 20, according to a news release. The store is located at 167 Grand Ave., the town square’s website stated. Aerie features a variety of women’s clothing, with a focus on bras, underwear, activewear and swimwear. 817-722-0142. https://storelocations.ae.com/us/tx/southlake/167-grand-avenue.html.
Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4
I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
Spitz Frisco offering Mediterranean wraps, bowls, salads
Spitz Frisco's menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Spitz Frisco, a Mediterranean street food restaurant and bar, opened Sept. 29 at 6851 Warren Parkway, Ste. 201, Frisco, owner Samarth Patel said. Its menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. The location’s bar features a selection of ale and beer from local breweries, regional wines, sangria and cocktails, according to its website. 214-407-8485. https://spitz-restaurant.com/mediterranean-food-frisco-restaurant-bar/
