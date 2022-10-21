ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Success on the Spectrum opens autism treatment center in Coppell

Success on the Spectrum held its grand opening Sept. 29 in Coppell. (Courtesy Success on the Spectrum) Success on the Spectrum held its grand opening Sept. 29 in Coppell. It is located at 546 E. Sandy Lake Road, Ste. 100. Success on the Spectrum is an autism treatment center that gives specialized instruction to children ages 18 months-18 years old. The center offers applied behavior analysis therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and social skills group classes. 214-390-3202. www.successonthespectrum.com.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Zoom Room to provide dog training at new Plano location

Zoom Room is planning to open a dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center in January. (Courtesy Zoom Room) Zoom Room will open a new dog training center at 3115 W. Parker Road in Plano’s Parkway Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release from Resolut Real Estate. Zoom Room offers dog training classes with an emphasis on “training the people who love them,” according to the company's website. Zoom Room offers agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes, according to its website. Zoom Room's Plano location is estimated to open in January. A second location by the same owner opened last year at 3180 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, in McKinney. https://zoomroom.com.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'

Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugaring NYC offers alternative to waxing in Lower Greenville in Dallas

Sugaring NYC opened its Greenville Avenue location in August. (Courtesy Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing) Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio opened in August at 1917 Greenville Ave., Ste.120, near Lakewood. The new location replaced Moon Taxi. The beauty salon offers face and body sugaring, v-facials and add ons, keratin lash lifts, and brow laminations. The studio offers sugaring services for women and men. The natio-wide beauty salon has six locations in Dallas and several locations across the country. 469-620-2066.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

​​Ace Handyman Services now serving Coppell, Lewisville communities

​​Ace Handyman Services opened its Coppell store Oct. 17. (Courtesy Pexels) Ace Handymen Services opened a new location to serve Lewisville and Coppell on Oct. 17. It is located at 1702 S. SH 121, Ste. 604, Lewisville. ​​Ace Handyman Services serves Coppell, Lewisville and surrounding communities. The service company handles a wide variety of projects from basic household fixes to more extensive renovations. 972-440-0700.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Madoc

WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal

According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road

Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.​​meredithdavisdds.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
KWTX

North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression

KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerie offering girls', womens' fashion in Southlake

Southlake Town Square's Aerie is next to Starbucks. (Courtesy Monica Lawrence) Southlake Town Square’s Aerie opened Oct. 20, according to a news release. The store is located at 167 Grand Ave., the town square’s website stated. Aerie features a variety of women’s clothing, with a focus on bras, underwear, activewear and swimwear. 817-722-0142. https://storelocations.ae.com/us/tx/southlake/167-grand-avenue.html.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4

I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Spitz Frisco offering Mediterranean wraps, bowls, salads

Spitz Frisco's menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Spitz Frisco, a Mediterranean street food restaurant and bar, opened Sept. 29 at 6851 Warren Parkway, Ste. 201, Frisco, owner Samarth Patel said. Its menu includes wraps, bowls, salads, sides and desserts. The location’s bar features a selection of ale and beer from local breweries, regional wines, sangria and cocktails, according to its website. 214-407-8485. https://spitz-restaurant.com/mediterranean-food-frisco-restaurant-bar/
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

