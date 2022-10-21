WINNEBAGO — This time, Kyng Hughes and Lutheran left nothing to chance. After two close losses in the past three weeks, Lutheran (5-4) and its star quarterback plowed past Winnebago 21-7 on Friday for its fifth win, likely securing its first playoff bid since 2016. It will become official when the IHSA announces the playoff pairings on Saturday night. ...

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO