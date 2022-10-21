Read full article on original website
2022-23 IHSA football playoff pairings
(WTVO/WQRF) — Here is where local area teams landed in the first round of the IHSA playoff pairings. CLASS 1A:#16 Chicago (Richards) (5-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (9-0)#13 Aurora (Christian) (5-4) at #4 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2)#12 Rockford (Lutheran) (5-4) at #5 Kewanee [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (7-2)#10 Forreston (5-4) at #7 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2)#11 Dakota (5-4) […]
'This team comes through': How Rockford Lutheran finally secured its playoff spot
WINNEBAGO — This time, Kyng Hughes and Lutheran left nothing to chance. After two close losses in the past three weeks, Lutheran (5-4) and its star quarterback plowed past Winnebago 21-7 on Friday for its fifth win, likely securing its first playoff bid since 2016. It will become official when the IHSA announces the playoff pairings on Saturday night. ...
USA Swimming honors 3 Rockford-area swimmers for work in pool and the classroom
The USA Swimming association recently released its list of 2022 Scholastic All-Americans for this high school academic year, and three Rockford-area standout swimmers made the list. Hononegah's Gracie Colvin, Rockford Christian's Brooke Corrigan and Harlem's Jeremy Mueller all made the cut and are on this year's elite list. The list honors 1,281 athletes (686 boys and 595 girls) from ninth-12th grade across the nation. To be eligible, they had to have maintained a minimum 3.5 grade-point average...
