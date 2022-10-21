ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

These inconsistencies are costing patients big money - but there's hope.

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Wg8Q_0ii6XGoB00

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Welcome to Don't Miss Reads, our weekly newsletter highlighting some of our editors' favorite stories, photos and videos that you might have missed.

I'm Moran Elwell, the Features editor at The Oklahoman. While some trips to the hospital are emergencies, others leave us with a little time to prepare. This includes deciding where we'd prefer to have certain medical procedures performed. Cost can be a huge factor in this decision and many patients may not realize how greatly prices for routine medical procedures may vary.

Take a mammogram as one example. One Oklahoma City hospital charges a cash price of about $40 for a mammogram of both breasts. Less than two miles away, another hospital has a cash price of over $500.

Our health reporter Dana Branham recently took a look at the rules hospitals face when posting their prices and the often unexplained inconsistencies patients are faced with. She did an extensive search through data from several of the largest hospitals in the Oklahoma City metro area and spoke to critics of the system and hospitals that were following the rules.

She put herself in the shoes of a patient and tried out the system herself. Even someone who writes about health for a living found the process confusing, so she talked to experts and came up with five steps to help a patient get started shopping for medical procedures.

If you missed it, here's another chance to take it in. I hope you'll like it as much as I did, and below are some other stories our editors thought you'd enjoy if you missed them the first time.

Below are links to more of our editors' favorite stories of the week. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72

EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
EDMOND, OK
okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Groundbreaking for new development in downtown OKC could start soon

OKLAHOMA CITY — The groundbreaking for a new development in downtown Oklahoma City could start soon. The Urban Renewal Authority is currently in talks with developers and an architecture firm to build an office building along Interstate 235, just north of Automobile Alley. The new office building will sit right on I-235 between 6th Street and Harrison Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chainstoreage.com

Love’s Travel Stops in milestone store opening

Love’s Travel Stops continues to expand its footprint and offerings. The company has opened its 600th location, in Perry, Okla. The Perry store is also Love’s 81 store in its home state. At more than 12,000 sq. ft., the new outpost contains such amenities as an Arby’s, laundry...
PERRY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy