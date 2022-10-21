These inconsistencies are costing patients big money - but there's hope.

Dear Valued Subscriber,

I'm Moran Elwell, the Features editor at The Oklahoman. While some trips to the hospital are emergencies, others leave us with a little time to prepare. This includes deciding where we'd prefer to have certain medical procedures performed. Cost can be a huge factor in this decision and many patients may not realize how greatly prices for routine medical procedures may vary.

Take a mammogram as one example. One Oklahoma City hospital charges a cash price of about $40 for a mammogram of both breasts. Less than two miles away, another hospital has a cash price of over $500.

Our health reporter Dana Branham recently took a look at the rules hospitals face when posting their prices and the often unexplained inconsistencies patients are faced with. She did an extensive search through data from several of the largest hospitals in the Oklahoma City metro area and spoke to critics of the system and hospitals that were following the rules.

She put herself in the shoes of a patient and tried out the system herself. Even someone who writes about health for a living found the process confusing, so she talked to experts and came up with five steps to help a patient get started shopping for medical procedures.

If you missed it, here's another chance to take it in. I hope you'll like it as much as I did, and below are some other stories our editors thought you'd enjoy if you missed them the first time.

