This year is a year of many firsts for Harrisburg’s boys soccer team. The Cougars (12-3-1) were crowned Mid-Penn Capital division champions for the first time in school history with a 3-0 win against Middletown last week, and they solidified a spot in the District 3 playoffs, too, which the program has also never done.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO