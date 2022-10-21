Read full article on original website
Updated District 3 girls volleyball tournament brackets after play in Tuesday’s first-round games
First-round action in the District 3 girls volleyball tournament in Class 4A and 3A was completed Tuesday night. Quarterfinal games in all four classes are scheduled for Thursday at the home court if the highest seed.
Cumberland Valley boys soccer sees season end to Conestoga Valley in penalty shootout
MECHANICSBURG — In his final comments postgame, Cumberland Valley boys soccer head coach Matt Billman emphasized something he’s said all year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball falls to Dallastown in District 3, Class 4A tourney
The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team fell to Dallastown in four sets Tuesday night and was eliminated from the District 3, Class 4A tournament. The set scores were 27-25, 12-25, 20-25 and 17-25. Senior Gracen Nutt finished her career with 17 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces and 1 block. Courtney Foose...
Top-seeded Central Dauphin blanks Governor Mifflin, advances to District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals
Central Dauphin (16-3) took care of business in a 4-0- first-round victory over Governor Mifflin (7-8-2) Tuesday in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. The Rams punched a ticket to Saturday’s Quarterfinals, where they will play host to Mechanicsburg. The Rams racked up a first-half...
‘Soccer is a universal language’: Diverse Harrisburg soccer team makes District 3 playoffs, first time in school history
This year is a year of many firsts for Harrisburg’s boys soccer team. The Cougars (12-3-1) were crowned Mid-Penn Capital division champions for the first time in school history with a 3-0 win against Middletown last week, and they solidified a spot in the District 3 playoffs, too, which the program has also never done.
Rian Hammaker propels East Pennsboro to 2-1 win over Eastern York in District 3 Class 2A tilt
Rian Hammaker powered East Pennsboro (10-7) offensively as the Panthers secured a 2-1 victory against Eastern York (7-10) in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A playoffs Tuesday. With the win, the Panthers earned a spot in Saturday’s Quarterfinals where they will match up with top-seeded Trinity.
James Buchanan edges Middletown 3-2 in tightly-contested District 3 Class 3A girls volleyball tilt
In a spirited first-round showdown, James Buchanan (18-2) battled to a 3-2 victory against Middletown (14-5) in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A Girls Volleyball Championship Tuesday. The Rockets downed the Blue Raiders 19-25, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19. With the win, the Rockets punched a ticket to...
Greencastle-Antrim sweeps Boiling Springs in first round of District 3, 2A volleyball tourney
Greencastle-Antrim, the top seed in District 3, Class 2A girls volleyball tournament, cruised past 16th seed Boiling Springs in straight sets Tuesday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10. Abigail Eagler and Lily Kauffman had 6 kills each. Eagler added 6 assists. Kauffman led the team in block...
Pennsylvania high school football week 9 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous ranking. CLASS 6A.
Tommy Mealy approved as ELCO athletic director marking end of an era at Bishop McDevitt
Tommy Mealy has worn many hats during his time at Bishop McDevitt. He was a football team captain, a state champion, an athletic director and a coach or assistant coach for the better part of the past two decades. But it’s time for a new hat. Mealy was approved...
Sam Manns, Ella Wineka lead Cumberland Valley girls to District 3 opener win over Governor Mifflin
Cumberland Valley head coach George Gemberling knew there would be a bit of jitters in the first playoff game of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
