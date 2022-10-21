Read full article on original website
Police seeking help locating missing Massachusetts teenager
RAYNHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Investigators in the eastern Massachusetts town of Raynham are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Raynham Police said that 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen leaving her home between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police noted in a statement that without having any contact with her since she disappeared, “she is believed to be in danger.”
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help identifying man in connection to credit card fraud
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday in identifying a man in connection with credit card fraud. In a blog post detectives alleged the person was connected to credit card fraud in various locations throughout the city on Sunday, Oct. 23. Police urged anyone...
Police investigating after 12-year-old boy hit by car, hospitalized in Lynn
Police in Lynn are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and hospitalized in Lynn Tuesday. According to the Lynn Fire Department, the child was struck in the area of Essex and Chatham Street around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The boy lost and then regained consciousness before being transported to a North Shore children’s hospital.
whdh.com
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Beaver Street yesterday at 3:55 p.m. While there were no injuries, one driver was cited said Police. One driver was cited “for unregistered/uninsured vehicle,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 113 Beaver Street on October...
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say
A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
Andover woman charged in reported hit-and-run of 4-year-old on wagon
An Andover woman has been accused of hitting a 4-year-old riding a wagon with her car and driving off after the crash took place, according to the North Reading Police Department. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy stated a 39-year-old Andover woman was charged with negligent operation of a motor...
californiaexaminer.net
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating fatal shooting in Mattapan, community hosts vigil
BOSTON (WHDH) - As police continued to investigate, a community gathered at night to remember the woman who was shot and killed earlier Sunday. Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. and found Jasmine Burrell, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced her dead on scene.
Scituate woman faces fourth OUI charge after crash into parked car
Police said the woman "appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away." A Scituate woman is facing her fourth OUI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car early Sunday morning in Cohasset. Linda Burlingame, 62, was arrested and charged with operation of a...
whdh.com
Easton Police and Fire respond to bomb threat at high school
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police and Fire are responding to a bomb threat reported at Oliver Ames High School Tuesday afternoon, they announced. At around noon, Easton Police received a report of a bomb threat at the high school. The building was immediately evacuated and police are searching the building. All other Easton schools are under a stay in place order.
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
