ESPN
Fernando Alonso relegated from 7th to 15th for unsafe car
AUSTIN, Texas -- Fernando Alonso has been relegated from seventh to 15th at the U.S. Grand Prix following a protest from rival team Haas. Alonso turned in a memorable performance in Austin after being sent airborne in a collision with Lance Stroll on lap 22, which left his car damaged. He recovered to finish seventh on track.
ESPN
Red Bull and Alpine summoned by stewards after Haas protest
AUSTIN, Texas -- Red Bull and Alpine have been summoned to see the stewards after Haas lodged a protest about them following the U.S. Grand Prix. Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Fernando Alonso of Alpine drove with damaged cars during the race and had pieces come loose. Perez lost...
ESPN
Tony Stewart to make NHRA debut in second-tier series in Vegas
NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster -- the equivalent of NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series. "I'm excited and nervous at the same...
