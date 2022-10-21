San Jose State Football Player Dies After Being Struck By Bus

Camdan McWright, a freshman running back for San Jose State, died Friday after being hit by a school bus. He was 18.

News reports said McWright was riding an electric scooter when the bus, which was carrying 15 students, hit him. San Jose State University confirmed the tragic news. University officials said they will be working with the school’s own police and athletic departments along with Student Affairs. Plus the California Highway Patrol also will be involved in the investigation.

The San Jose State football team posted an image of McWright pointing toward the sky. McWright enjoyed his first-ever college carry on Oct. 7 against UNLV. The Spartans are scheduled to play New Mexico State Saturday. But the athletic director Jeff Konya said the game now is “pending.”

San Jose State Coach Called McWright as “Amazing Young Man”

San Jose State football coach Brent Brennan described McWright as “an amazing young man.” Brennan’s statement said:

“Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

McWright, who was from Panorama City, Calif, captained his high school football team for his junior and senior seasons. He also was a two-sport star, running the sprints and anchoring the 4X100 relay. His athletic department bio said McWright wanted to be a TV sports analyst. He loved watching super hero movies and reading comic strips.

The accident happened about two blocks from the San Jose State campus.

Mike Lee, a CHP officer, told reporters that an 18-year-old “pedestrian riding an electric scooter” was in the cross walk when the bus hit him. Without confirming McWright’s identity, Lee said the school bus had the green light when it was moving towards the crosswalk. Lee said the pedestrian sustained “fatal injuries immediately at the scene.” The officer reported that the pedestrian wasn’t wearing a helmet. He’d rented the scooter.

Konya, the athletic director, also issued a statement about McWright’s death. “The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family.”