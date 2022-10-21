Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Slotted in Multiple Playoff Projections
After rolling through UT Martin on Homecoming in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Josh Heupel are continuing to rise on multiple bowl projections from around the country. With the top three teams fairly in unison, there’s a big debate around that final College Football Playoff spot as we...
‘It’s a thing of beauty’ – Vols’ Fant shows off big arm on TE TD pass
Hendon Hooker may be the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, but Tennessee’s star quarterback might be looking over his shoulder after watching teammate Princeton Fant show off his arm in Saturday’s easy win against UT Martin. OK, maybe not – “No, I’m not,” the typically stoic Hooker playfully confirmed after the game. But take nothing away from Fant, the veteran tight end who added to his two touchdown runs as a fullback a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt in the first half of Tennessee’s 65-24 homecoming win.
rockytopinsider.com
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee’s Summitt Blue Accessories
Tennessee debuted a new twist to its uniforms this past Saturday, adding Summitt Blue accessories to the traditional all-orange look. The Vols’ new accessories were celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus and honoring the legendary Pat Summitt. UT Martin serves as the alma mater for the former Tennessee head coach and basketball icon.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Gameday Crew Talk Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Gameday crew had a lengthy discussion of the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Vols and Alabama Crimson Tide as that trio of teams tries to fight their way into the College Football Playoff. Both the Vols and Dawgs are undefeated and barreling towards pre-Halloween dates with major rivals....
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
utdailybeacon.com
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
wvlt.tv
‘I’m glad I was able to help’ | Rep. Tim Burchett assists with wreck on interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After seeing a wreck on the side of the interstate, one Tennessee representative decided to stop and assist those involved. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was traveling to the University of Tennessee game around 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 22 when he saw a wreck on I-75, his office told WVLT News.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
crossvillenews1st.com
ORDER AN ‘ANGEL SHOT’ IF YOU ARE IN THIS SITUATION
wvlt.tv
Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following ‘significant accident’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM was closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said. Two people involved in the crash were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. One person is reportedly in critical condition.
indherald.com
27/63 accident claimed life of Winfield man
HUNTSVILLE | A single-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63 here Friday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured. Stephen Allen Childers, 56, of Winfield, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at about 12:30 pm Friday. Childers...
How ‘mulching’ leaves impact the environment
As the leaves begin to fall, an easy first approach is to get rid of the leaves, but there are some reasons to think twice before 'mulching' or throwing them away.
indherald.com
Three people injured in accident
HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
wvlt.tv
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
New culinary school coming to Blount County community serving those living with special needs
Fundraising efforts are underway as two groups are bringing a culinary school to Blount County serving adults with special needs.
Three cows found shot dead in North Knox County
KCSO responded to a call where three cows were found shot by their owner on Wednesday, including two pregnant cows.
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizza
It was on 5 November 2021 when 63-year-old Charles Doty Jr pulled out his AK-47 and pointed it to the employees of Little Caesars in Cedar Bluff, Knoxville. Apparently, he was agitated that the wait time for his pizza was too long. He ordered a pepperoni pizza worth $6 and was told to wait for 10 minutes for his meal to be prepared.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Zoo Knoxville giraffe is dying, officials say
Some folks might be surprised to learn that one of the oldest giraffes in the United States makes his home at Zoo Knoxville. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Jumbe’s life is drawing to a close despite the best efforts of zoo caretakers and a team of veterinary experts, officials said Thursday. Hiss...
WBIR
New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways
"Our population swells by 18,000 every day from people who drive here to work. Over half of our workforce doesn't live in Hamblen County," said Mayor Chesney.
