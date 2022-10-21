ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Slotted in Multiple Playoff Projections

After rolling through UT Martin on Homecoming in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers and head coach Josh Heupel are continuing to rise on multiple bowl projections from around the country. With the top three teams fairly in unison, there’s a big debate around that final College Football Playoff spot as we...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

‘It’s a thing of beauty’ – Vols’ Fant shows off big arm on TE TD pass

Hendon Hooker may be the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, but Tennessee’s star quarterback might be looking over his shoulder after watching teammate Princeton Fant show off his arm in Saturday’s easy win against UT Martin. OK, maybe not – “No, I’m not,” the typically stoic Hooker playfully confirmed after the game. But take nothing away from Fant, the veteran tight end who added to his two touchdown runs as a fullback a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt in the first half of Tennessee’s 65-24 homecoming win.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee’s Summitt Blue Accessories

Tennessee debuted a new twist to its uniforms this past Saturday, adding Summitt Blue accessories to the traditional all-orange look. The Vols’ new accessories were celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus and honoring the legendary Pat Summitt. UT Martin serves as the alma mater for the former Tennessee head coach and basketball icon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ORDER AN ‘ANGEL SHOT’ IF YOU ARE IN THIS SITUATION

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following ‘significant accident’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM was closed after a significant wreck, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials said. Two people involved in the crash were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. One person is reportedly in critical condition.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

27/63 accident claimed life of Winfield man

HUNTSVILLE | A single-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63 here Friday afternoon left one person dead and two others injured. Stephen Allen Childers, 56, of Winfield, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at about 12:30 pm Friday. Childers...
WINFIELD, TN
indherald.com

Three people injured in accident

HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
HUNTSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
Ricky

Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizza

It was on 5 November 2021 when 63-year-old Charles Doty Jr pulled out his AK-47 and pointed it to the employees of Little Caesars in Cedar Bluff, Knoxville. Apparently, he was agitated that the wait time for his pizza was too long. He ordered a pepperoni pizza worth $6 and was told to wait for 10 minutes for his meal to be prepared.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Zoo Knoxville giraffe is dying, officials say

Some folks might be surprised to learn that one of the oldest giraffes in the United States makes his home at Zoo Knoxville. Unfortunately, 19-year-old Jumbe’s life is drawing to a close despite the best efforts of zoo caretakers and a team of veterinary experts, officials said Thursday. Hiss...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy